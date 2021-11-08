Demon Slayer season 2 episode 5: Expected release date, What to expect and more

Demon Slayer Season 2 is underway and fans are enjoying the much anticipated Mugen Train arc. The Demon Slayer fan base was quite excited for this arc since they got to watch the Fire Hashira, Rengoku in action.

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 5 is expected to come out on November 14, 2021.

Note: Those who haven’t watched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train be warned, this article contains spoilers from the Mugen Train arc in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Mugen Train arc: What to expect and release date

Demon Slayer Season 2 has released four episodes as of now and the fifth is expected to be released on November 14, 2021. In the latest episode we see Tanjiro, realizing that what he’s seeing around him is not real and is merely a dream thanks to Enmu's Blood Demon Art. He comes up with an ingenious plan to make sure he’s not in a deep slumber. It takes immense courage to execute this plan, as he slit his own throat with the Nichirin katana.

On waking up he realizes that the children who tied themselves to Inosuke, Zenitsu and Rengoku were trying to hurt them. Nezuko is asked to burn these ropes. The children, upon waking up, desperately try to kill Tanjiro. The Demon Slayer protagonist understands their plight, and disarms them. Tanjiro confronts the demon and realizes that he has fused himself with the entire train. The following paragraph might contain spoilers from the upcoming episode.

The Demon Slayer Corps are now awake as they realize that the train interiors are the insides of the demon. They are tasked with safeguarding the citizens who are still asleep. The Demon Slayer protagonist, Tanjiro joined Inosuke and headed towards the front section of the train. They are able to locate the demon’s head but fail to cut it as the body regenerates and protects it from being cut. Will Tanjiro and Inosuke be able to cut the demon’s head and save the 200 passengers from being eaten by the demon? The next episode may hold the answers.

Where can one watch Demon Slayer season 2?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Demon Slayer season 2 is available on Netflix. The streaming platform is releasing episodes on a weekly basis. As of now, Netflix has released four episodes and the fifth episode is expected to be released on November 14, 2021. The show is also being streamed on other platforms like Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Edited by Danyal Arabi