3 Hashiras Tanjiro could beat in Demon Slayer (& 3 he never will)

In the Demon Slayer series, the Hashira title is the highest honor any Demon Slayer can receive. To become a Hashira means you have the Breathing Style mastery and strength to go toe-to-toe with the Twelze Kizuki, even if it is a difficult fight.

One plot point fans never did get to see was Tanjiro becoming a Hashira. By the time his promotion would’ve been necessary, the goal of the Demon Slayer Corps was already achieved. However, this doesn’t mean Tanjiro wasn’t Hashira level by the series’ end, or that he couldn’t hang with his colleagues if made Hashira.

Here are three Hashiras Tanjiro could beat in Demon Slayer and three he never will.

Three Hashiras Tanjiro could beat in Demon Slayer

1) Muichiro Tokito

The Tokito clan’s descending from Yoriichi Tsugikuni may make Muichiro’s inclusion here a surprise. Yet while Muichiro is descended from Yoriichi, Tanjiro is the true inheritor of the legendary Demon Slayer’s techniques and will.

While Muichiro is certainly talented and worthy of praise, the Mist Breathing Style leaves something to be desired especially compared to the Hinokami Kagura.

Comparing an end-of-story Tanjiro to an end-of-story Muichiro, Tanjiro likely takes the win home 99 times out of 100.

2) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji is another Hashira who Tanjiro could definitely beat in Demon Slayer. Mitsuri’s main trick up her sleeve is her muscle composition, which makes her muscles eight times denser than that of a normal human’s. In other words, she’s incredibly strong and powerful, and tough with plenty of endurance as well.

However, the Love Breathing Style certainly could use some love in terms of its combat effectiveness. While Love Breathing Style gets the job done and even successfully damages Muzan, its general strength and power is still somewhat lacking.

In a fight against Mitsuri, it’s likely Tanjiro wins that fight nearly every time as well.

3) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is a particularly concrete case for a Hashira Tanjrio could beat in Demon Slayer. As seen during the Infinity Castle arc, Shinobu does indeed lack the upper body strength to cut the head off a demon. This is why her Insect Breathing Style relies on quick jabs and Wisteria poison to kill her enemies with.

However, Wisteria poison won’t work on a fellow human and Demon Slayer. While a human’s body is certainly weaker than a demon’s, Shinobu’s sword seems totally adapted to avoid slashing of any kind.

This would presumably be the same philosophy when fighting another human, and as a result, Shinobu has nearly no relevant weapons in her fight against Tanjiro.

Three Hashira Tanjiro never will beat in Demon Slayer

1) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu’s mastery of his Breathing Style (Water Breathing Style) is quite literally unmatched in Demon Slayer. Even amongst his fellow Hashira, Giyu is unique in being the only one who develops a Breathing Style Form of his own. In this process alone, Giyu already sets himself apart from the other Hashira.

As mentioned, Giyu’s mastery over his respective Breathing Style is unmatched by other Hashira. Going beyond this, Giyu is one of the most combat proficient Demon Slayers seen throughout the entire series.

Furthermore, his strength and abilities are always portrayed as seemingly a cut above the rest of the Hashira, solidifying his expected victory against Tanjiro.

2) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima is the physically strongest Hashira seen in the story and mentioned as potentially one of the strongest ever. Even beyond this, Himejima’s Stone Breathing Style and massive strength and stamina reserves make him a unique foe indeed.

Finally, Gyomei’s enhanced hearing and Repetitive Action techniques seal Tanjiro’s fated loss here. With enhanced hearing, Gyomei can pick out nearly every move Tanjiro makes as soon as he makes it. Through Repetitive Action, Gyomei is constantly fighting at his absolute peak and will use every ounce of strength he has.

It’s more likely than not Tanjiro loses this fight nearly every time.

3) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa is, most importantly, shown to be on even ground with Giyu when sparring against him. Already, this paints Sanemi as a force to be reckoned with amongst the Hashira. His abilities don’t stop there, however.

Sanemi is shown to be incredibly tactful in battle, able to utilize diverse weapons in various ways using his entire body. Sanemi also has great enough control over his muscles to manipulate them into forcing wounds closed and such, a great feat indeed.

Finally, his strength and skills are said by Kokushibo to be at their absolute peak, further solidifying Tanjiro’s hopeless chances against Sanemi in a fight.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

