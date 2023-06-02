How the Demon Slayer Mark sets Shinobu Kocho apart from other Hashiras, explained

Shinobu Kocho is one of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer. She is the Insect Hashira who has contributed quite a lot to the plot itself. Anyone who has read the manga cannot overstate her importance to the show.

That being said, Shinobu Kocho is considered one of the weaker Hashiras. Being a Hashira certainly doesn’t take away the fact that she’s incredibly skilled in combat. However, there is something to be said about how Shinobu doesn’t even have enough strength to slice off a demon’s head.

If one pays close attention to the weapon she wields, it becomes quite obvious that it has been modified to her capabilities. The sword’s design varies from the traditional katana and resembles a rapier instead. To make up for her physical weakness, she concocts and uses incredibly potent poison that is fatal for demons. Howwever, there is one thing about the demon hunter that sets her apart from most Hashiras in the series, and that is the Demon Slayer Mark. This article will thus look into the Insect Hashira's Demon Slayer Mark.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc of the manga series.

Shinobu Kocho couldn't awaken her Demon Slayer Mark in the series

Those who have read the Demon Slayer manga are aware of the importance of the Infinity Castle arc. This arc was a pivotal moment for the Demon Slayer Corps since the demon hunters were on an all-out war against the Upper Moon demons and the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji. The reason why Shinobu Kocho was different from the rest of the Hashiras was the Demon Slayer Mark, or in this case, the lack of it.

Muichiro Tokito, Iguro Obanai, Mitsuri Kanroji, Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Shinobu Kocho played an important role in the Infinity Castle arc. However, Shinobu was the only Hashira that didn’t unlock the Demon Slayer Mark in this series.

On one hand, this could be an indication of Shinobu’s strength and combat prowess. Other Hashiras not only unlocked the Demon Slayer Mark but also managed to activate Transparent World and Red Nichirin Blade. Shinobu was the only Hashira who failed to develop the Mark. However, whether or not a Hashira unlocked the mark cannot be correlated to the extent to which they contributed to the cause.

During the fight against the Upper Moon 2 demon, Doma, Shinobu was thoroughly overwhelmed, and there was nothing she could do to take him head on. However, when Doma consumed her, the Insect Hashira’s knowledge of medicine turned the tide of the battle.

She weakened Doma enough for Inosuke Hashibira and Kanao Tsuyuri to finish him off. Additionally, she played an important role in creating the anti-Kibutsuji drug that ultimately decided the main antagonist's fate in the Demon Slayer series.

One might argue that Tamayo’s contribution might have been far greater. However, one cannot underestimate Shinobu’s efforts either. Moments before the Demon King’s death, he transferred all his blood to Tanjiro Kamado, becoming the first demon to conquer the sun.

Luckily, Kanao had another vial of medicine that Shinobu had crafted. She used to heal Tanjiro and bring him back to his human state.

Shinobu creating the medicine that would go on to bring Tanjiro back to his human form (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Final thoughts

The activation of the Demon Slayer Mark certainly set Shinobu apart from the rest of the Hashiras. However, her role as a demon hunter and her contribution towards killing Muzan was paramount.

While Shinobu lacked combat talent, she made up for it with her knowledge of medicine. Not only did she help kill the demon hunter, but she also saved countless lives and helped demon hunters recover from life-threatening missions.

