Demon Slayer: Is Muichiro Tokito a girl or boy? Explained

Muichiro Tokito, the youngest Hashira in the Demon Slayer series, is one of the most talented swordsmen to have ever lived. At the tender age of 14, he became a Hashira and is currently fighting Gyokko, an Upper Moon demon, in season 3. The skill level between two Upper Moon demons is incredibly vast, which means Gyokko is far stronger than Daki and Gyutaro.

This impressive character has feminine facial features and long flowy hair, which raised a couple of questions for fans, the primary one being - Is Muichiro a boy or a girl? The answer to this is that Muichiro Tokito is a boy. This has been confirmed both in the manga and anime. Let us understand more about Muichiro as a person and take a look at some of the feats he accomplished in his lifetime.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: More about Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira

Muichiro Tokito is the Mist Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. He is a young boy who is slightly short and has long, straight hair that goes all the way to his waist. His hair is black and transitions to light blue-green as it approaches his waist. His uniform is slightly different in the sense that the sleeves are long and loose. The color also resembles a turquoise blue tinted version of the uniform worn by most members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

He is considered a prodigy because it took him a mere two-month training period to become a Hashira. To reach the status of a Hashira, one would have to be incredibly skilled and talented, which often takes years’ worth of effort. Muichiro’s ease of handling a sword is due to his lineage. He was the last living descendant of Michikatsu Tsukiguni, which also makes him a descendant of Yoriichi.

shi @gojoism upper moon 1 told muichiro he was his descendant and muichiro really said that he didn’t care upper moon 1 told muichiro he was his descendant and muichiro really said that he didn’t care https://t.co/JjlWtVX8Zy

Muichiro utilizes the Mist Breathing technique in combat. He has extremely sharp reflexes and the ability to drastically change tempo, which allowed him to create his own technique.

He also developed the Demon Slayer Mark against Gyokko, the Upper Moon 5 demon. He was able to defeat the demon with a technique that he created. Obscuring Clouds allowed him to disorient the opponent by drastically changing the tempo. Gyokko couldn’t defend against this attack, and the young demon hunter beheaded him.

Against Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1, Muichiro also unlocked Transparent World. This allowed him to perceive the demon’s flow of blood and the twitching of muscle fibers, which in turn allowed him to predict his movements.

He also dyed his Nichirin blade bright red, which played a crucial role in Kokushibo’s defeat. Unfortunately, Muichiro succumbed to his injuries after fighting Kokushibo.

lu pinned ! 📌📌 @killuchiro LRT!!! LRT muichiro had so much potential and was so young. it would’ve been so good to see him survive since he was yoriichi’s descendant+accessed the transparent world. he was only just beginning to grow N THEN HE DIED imsad bring mui back LRT!!! LRT muichiro had so much potential and was so young. it would’ve been so good to see him survive since he was yoriichi’s descendant+accessed the transparent world. he was only just beginning to grow N THEN HE DIED imsad bring mui back

All about Muichiro's past

Muichiro had a twin brother named Yuichiro, and both were born to a woodcutter and his wife. Muichiro’s mother developed Bronchitis which later killed her. His father also died by falling off a cliff when he was on his way home after collecting medicinal herbs.

Yuichiro had a cold outlook on life, while Muichiro was kind and gentle. All of this changed when a demon attacked the sibling duo. Muichiro fought the demon until sunrise, but his brother succumbed to his injuries.

Amane Ubuyashiki, Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s wife, took Muichiro to the Demon Slayer Corps quarters and treated him. He lost all of his memories and devoted his life to the Corps, with the sole aim of killing all demons.

In two months, he became the Mist Hashira and saved a ton of humans. He was one of the most valuable assets to the Demon Slayer Corps, who played an integral role in killing the strongest Upper Moon demon in the series.

