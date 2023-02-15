My Hero Academia chapter 380 spoilers and raw scans: Aizawa and Present Mic disappear, AFO attacks Hawks, three popular hero-students return

My Hero Academia chapter 380 returns after mangaka Kohei Horikoshi suddenly took a two-week long break due to pressing health issues. Hopefully, his condition is considerably better given that the spoilers and raw scans for the chapter have just been leaked.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 spoilers, the chapter is a split-focus one, featuring both UA and the Gunga Mountains. The situation at UA sees a positive turn of events before suffering another crashing blow, while three fan-favorite hero-course students appear at Gunga to save the day.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 spoilers show Aizawa being removed from UA while the Shiketsu students join the battle at the Gunga Mountains

Deku and Shigaraki on the ground (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Lady Nagant managed to stall Shigaraki long enough for Deku to catch a breath. However, taking advantage of the moment, Tomura regained control of his body and completely subdued All For One. Sensing the danger, Deku used BlackWhip to drag Tomura and himself off the Floating Fortress and onto the ground below.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 spoilers: UA High

Gentle Criminal holds UA in the air (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 380 begins with Gentle Criminal warning La Brava that his Air Trampoline is getting weaker and he can’t hold the fortress in the air for much longer. However, La Brava is yet to finish coding the new program. Gentle notices the business department students standing at the edge of the fortress and filming him.

When he tells them to go inside, they reply that they won’t fail in their duty to present the truth of the heroes to the people. Meanwhile, La Brava completes her program and gets the flying fortress back in the air. Inspired by the students’ speech, she starts a live stream, broadcasting what has been happening at UA. At that moment, one of the Twice clones says they must eliminate all heroes and pushes Aizawa off the floating island.

Present Mic jumps out to catch him and they both disappear into one of Kurogiri’s portals. Kaminari says that Kurogiri saved the two teachers, while Mandalay counters that they are now without erasure. Now all hope is hinged on the outcome of Deku’s battle with Shigaraki. Meanwhile, on the ground below, Tomura seems to have broken free of BlackWhip and Deku is seen using Fa Jin to counter him.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 spoilers: Gunga Mountains

The Sad man's parade at Gunga (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 380 then cuts to the Gunga Mountains. All For One ruminates that while he was supposed to take over Shigaraki’s body from the beginning, Tomura’s destructive nature resulted in the split-fusion. However, once he gets Tomura’s body to absorb the “Decay quirk factor”, his control over the body will be absolute. As he tries to fly to UA, Hawks blocks his way.

Hawks vows to stop AFO for the sake of the new generation and makes a feint with his feathers, but his plan comes to naught as AFO destroys Hawks’ body. However, Hawks turns into a big-eyed caricature of himself and disappears into smoke, and Camie Utsushimi joins the battle. She informs a shocked Tokoyami that it was a little hard to create an illusion of Hawks.

Meanwhile, Shishikura has blocked AFO using his quirk Meatball. The Shiketsu students were tasked with protecting the civilians but their mission was recently changed to a more serious one. My Hero Academia chapter 380 raw scans then show Inasa using his winds to gather all Twice clones in one place.

Final thoughts

According to My Hero Academia chapter 380, Kurogiri is still glitching. In such a state, it is difficult to determine whether he willingly saved his two old friends or if it was a coincidence. Either way, the heroes now have no access to Erasure and have to rely on sheer power to subdue Shigaraki. It is unlikely that AFO will reach UA anytime soon, but the heroes must also prepare for that possibility.

Gunga Mountains have become the venue for a multifaceted battle. Toga is still facing Ochako and Tsuyu, while Endeavor has gone after Dabi. Tokoyami, Jiro, Kamui Woods, and others were trying to handle the Twice clones, and have now been joined by Inasa. Shishikura and Camie are helping Hawks battle AFO.

Amid such chaos, any fight can act as a catalyst for the other ones, and the result of each battle will directly affect the state of the whole location. If Shoto and Iida appear at Gunga at this point, then there would be too many variables to predict any logical outcome. It’s unclear where Kurogiri has sent Present Mic and Aizawa, but they can also appear at Gunga.

