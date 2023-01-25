My Hero Academia chapter 379: How their origins help Shigaraki and Shirakumo overpower All For One

My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 24, bringing with them some exciting and unforeseen twists and turns. Following the return of Gentle Criminal, La Brava, and Lady Nagant, Tomura Shigaraki and Oboro Shirakumo seem to have followed suit, each seemingly taking back control of their bodies from All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers see the two achieve this via remembering their “origins,” a running theme of the latest villain returns and reappearances.

While the origins of La Brava, Gentle Criminal, and Lady Nagant were fairly clear and easy to interpret, fans seem somewhat confused on exactly what the origins of Shirakumo and Shigaraki are, as well as how they helped. Thankfully, there are simple and easy to explain answers for both the case of Shigaraki and Shirakumo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 shows that not all origins are heroic with the return of Tomura Shigaraki

Brief recap

My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers open with a scene showing Nagant trying to make it to Deku’s battlefield, with Rock Lock eventually giving her the info she needs to do so. The scene then cuts to the present, where Nagant thanks Deku and Hawks and wants to pay them back by supporting the former here. She successfully does so, shooting off Shigaraki’s other hand as Deku realizes it’s her and smiles.

Meanwhile, All For One is internally screaming with hatred for Nagant, when suddenly fingers start coming out of his mouth. Being a representative of Shigaraki’s personality, his voice is then heard, essentially saying All For One’s plan to use Shigaraki as bait for All Might and One For All failed. Shigaraki then shares that he kept his “origin” deep within his heart, allowing him to slowly reclaim his body without All For One noticing.

All For One tries to order Kurogiri to rescue him, but the latter begins to glitch, with Shirakumo’s face being revealed as he mumbles about a friend. Shigaraki then shares that his origin is the house he grew up in, and his wish to destroy everything that has to do with that house. He is then fully returned, teasing Deku and saying that’s the only thing that will save him. Wasting no time, the latter brings Shigaraki to solid ground, preparing to start their final fight.

Shigaraki’s origin

Rukasu @RukasuMHA The fusion seemed to have worked, but Shigaraki kept his "origin" hidden deep within his heart. This allowed him to get his personality back little by little without AFO noticing, creating a way out of his control #MHA379 The fusion seemed to have worked, but Shigaraki kept his "origin" hidden deep within his heart. This allowed him to get his personality back little by little without AFO noticing, creating a way out of his control #MHA379

Thankfully, Shigaraki spells out his origin for viewers quite well in My Hero Academia chapter 379. Essentially, he accepts that he is both Tomura Shigaraki and Tenko Shimura, and that both have a desire to destroy everything they hate and that reminds them of their upbringing. This desire for wanton destruction, which Shigaraki has always shown, is a major part of their origin.

The destruction of everything that has to do with his childhood home is also consistent with how his Quirk was initially awoken in the first place. The trauma of this childhood experience and how formative it is in both the Tenko Shimura and Tomura Shigaraki personalities also explains why it was his anchor in terms of fighting back against the All For One personality.

This is further supported by Shigaraki’s warning to Deku that the wish that is his origin is the only thing that will save him, as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 379’s spoilers. Similar to how Nagant and Gentle were brought back to the side of good by a desire to stand side-by-side with Deku, Shigaraki was brought back from the brink of nonexistence by a desire to destroy what he hates.

Shirakumo’s origin

Shinsou’s Magnum Dong @MasterShinsou



YOU’RE STILL A HERO SHIRAKUMO!!! WHEN ONE OF YOU MESSES UP, THE OTHER TWO WILL COVER FOR THEM!!! Rukasu @RukasuMHA AFO despairs and tries to order Kurogiri to teleport him to where his true body is, but Kurogiri begins to glitch. He says he needs to protect Shigaraki, but we slowly start to see more of Shirakumo's face as he says "who... where.... friend..." #MHA379 AFO despairs and tries to order Kurogiri to teleport him to where his true body is, but Kurogiri begins to glitch. He says he needs to protect Shigaraki, but we slowly start to see more of Shirakumo's face as he says "who... where.... friend..." #MHA379 #MHA379 spoilersYOU’RE STILL A HERO SHIRAKUMO!!! WHEN ONE OF YOU MESSES UP, THE OTHER TWO WILL COVER FOR THEM!!! twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… #MHA379 spoilersYOU’RE STILL A HERO SHIRAKUMO!!! WHEN ONE OF YOU MESSES UP, THE OTHER TWO WILL COVER FOR THEM!!! twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

While Shirakumo’s origin is unfortunately not addressed in the My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers, it’s easy to guess what it might be, given the above explanation of the origin points. Given his mumbling about “who” and “where” his “friend[s]” are in the issue, Shirakumo is clearly thinking about Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead) and Hizashi Yamada (Present Mic), his high school friends.

This is actually further confirmed by the first time fans saw the Shirakumo personality come out, which was brought forth by Aizawa and Hizashi’s goading Shirakumo to take control. This initial introduction of the Shirakumo personality in Kurogiri can be seen as Shirakumo being reminded of what his origin is.

The latest actions and events, as seen in the My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers, can then be looked at as him finally grabbing hold of his origin and using it to take his body back. While speculative, this is likely the explanation fans will eventually receive for how Shirakumo returned, especially considering it as a conceptual foil to how Shigaraki was able to return.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes