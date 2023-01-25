My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers: Shigaraki and AFO’s fusion comes to a shocking end as the most anticipated fight begins

My Hero Academia chapter 379 was expected to continue to focus on UA and deal with the aftermath of the villains turning up to help the heroes. The spoilers leaked today show that in keeping with the speculations, not only does the chapter reveal how the help got to UA, but also what happens to Shigaraki and All for One as a result.

In the previous chapter, Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant came to the heroes’ aid. La Brava overtook Skeptic’s servers and he was caught by the patrolling heroes. According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 379 is titled “Hopes.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to My Hero Academia chapter 379.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers show Shigaraki overpowering AFO as Deku prepares for his ultimate battle

My Hero Academia chapter 379 begins with a flashback of Lady Nagant in the central hospital during the Mutants’ Rebellion after Kurogiri woke up. Despite the doctors forbidding her due to her injuries, Lady Nagant insisted on joining the fight. After being told that she was in custody and thus could not be allowed to fight, she told them about Midoriya’s words.

Rock Lock allowed her to fight and gave her the information regarding the situation. At present, Lady Nagant wants to get in enough shots to repay Hawks and Midoriya. She shoots off Shigaraki’s other hand, which leads to the inner AFO screaming that it’s irreconcilable for her to play the victim now after she has killed so many innocent people.

liz⁷ @jojinni_ #MHA379 insane how every time AFO talks it is to breed violence and despair, and now it is Tomura/Tenko coming out of his mouth mid speech to shut him up #MHA379 insane how every time AFO talks it is to breed violence and despair, and now it is Tomura/Tenko coming out of his mouth mid speech to shut him up https://t.co/JJcobHdkXB

Suddenly, Tomura’s fingers start coming out of AFO’s mouth and he laughs at his teacher, saying his plan to use people failed. AFO wanted to use Tomura’s hatred to finally conquer One for All, but that failed as well. Despite the fusion working, a small part of Tenko has been kept alive all along, garnering strength and taking back control.

AFO asks Kurogiri to teleport him, but the Nomu seems to be getting back his Shirakumo personality and thus refuses to obey the order. Tomura continues that his origin lies in the house where he was born, which makes Shigaraki and Tenko the same person. He emerges from the wave of hands and fingers, his hair going back to its original length and signifying his return.

He says that his wish is to destroy everything related to his origin, as that is the only thing that will satisfy him. However, Deku grabs him and jumps off the floating fortress into the solid ground. Mirio remarks that with Shigaraki’s quirks restored, UA is incapable of holding him.

Deku states that he can’t let Tomura destroy everything, but he is not going to forget his inner child who needs help. He binds Tomura’s hands with BlackWhip as the final battle between the two adversaries begins on solid ground.

Final thoughts

Lady Nagant must have used this opportunity (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

According to My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers, Lady Nagant must have sneaked into UA via Kurogiri’s portal. If Shirakumo succeeds at overpowering Kurogiri, then he might become another ally that the heroes desperately need. Not only can they redistribute the workforce, but they can also warp the at-risk heroes to a hospital.

It has been hinted that Shigaraki has the stronger willpower between him and AFO. With AFO’s body in the Gunga Mountains being on borrowed time and Tomura suppressing the inner vestige in his own body, the Demon Lord could very well go out of existence entirely without any input from a hero.

With Shigaraki emerging fully with all of his quirks, and Erasure still being out of commission, Deku’s best bet is the solid ground away from the civilians. Now that Deku has completely mastered OFA and Tomura possesses AFO’s quirks, they will have the fight that the entire series culminated in.

Deku feels the effects of Gear Shift (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

However, as of My Hero Academia chapter 379, Deku is still suffering from the aftereffects of Gear Shift. It remains to be seen how it affects the outcome of this battle.

For a detailed account of when the official chapter is coming out, take a look here.

Poll : 0 votes