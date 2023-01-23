My Hero Academia chapter 379 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 379 will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 9 as there will be no break this week. Returning to the regular schedule, the chapter will be released on Monday, January 29, at 12 am JST and can be read on Shueisha’s official online platforms.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 is likely to focus on Lady Nagant’s journey towards the light. With Hawks in danger in Gunga, this might tie up the senpai and the kouhai into a new sense of camaraderie. The chapter can also feature Shigaraki regaining control over his body.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 will likely continue to focus on UA

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 378

In My Hero Academia chapter 378, La Brava continued to take over Skeptic’s servers and had him taken into custody by Ms. Joke, Hound Dog, and Shindo. However, since she was forced to create a new system for UA, she couldn’t stop the fortress’s free fall. This task was Taken up by Gentle Criminal, who used his Gently Super Lover to stop the fall. During the Tartarus prison break, Gentle stopped all of the inmates of the Mikuzu Prison from escaping.

As a reward for his service, he was allowed to meet La Brava and help the heroes in the second war. Inside UA, Deku was relieved to know that Gentle has returned when Daigoro Banjo appeared next to him and told him that they cannot let Shigaraki touch the ground. Before Deku could move, a bullet separates Shigaraki’s hand from his body, and Lady Nagant is seen perched on top of a roof.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 379

My Hero Academia chapter 379 will likely continue to focus on UA, especially since both Gentle and Lady Nagant have returned. The latter is seen in her hospital gown with bandages around her body, so she seems incapable of fighting any villain properly. It’s clear that her stint with AFO has left scars on her body and even her rifle is barely taped together. The chapter may disclose how she came to be on the side of the heroes.

One panel in the previous chapter showed a flashback of All Might leaving a room with a suitcase. While it can be from the Tartarus Escapees arc, it can also be from a more recent past and My Hero Academia chapter 379 may see All Might appear at one of the fights. His mental state has been on a steady decline since Deku returned to UA, and some readers have counted this as a death flag.

Daigoro Banjo says the fusion between Shigaraki and AFO was undone. It has been hinted that AFO can no longer control Tomura, but if the fusion is completely undone then that would mean a total erasure of AFO since his corporeal body in the Gunga Mountains is said to disappear soon. My Hero Academia chapter 379 may portray Tomura emerging as the final villain whom Deku has to defeat.

