My Hero Academia chapter 378: Can Lady Nagant succeed against Shigaraki?

Earlier this week, My Hero Academia chapter 378 spoiler information began circulating online, revealing some exciting returns. While the chapter isn’t yet officially released, spoiler information and raw scans are typically accurate to the official translations and images.

As a result, fans are already celebrating some of My Hero Academia chapter 378’s returns, which include villains-turned-heroes Lady Nagant and Gentle Criminal. Additionally, they have arrived to help protagonist Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, who had a profound impact on them in assessing their own villainy.

However, fans are now curious about what Lady Nagant will achieve on the battlefield, with her potential target being Tomura Shigaraki. As such, this article discusses whether or not Lady Nagant can succeed against Tomura Shigaraki, a conflict seemingly set up in the final moments of My Hero Academia chapter 378.

Disclaimer: This article contains major My Hero Academia manga spoilers.

My Hero Academia chapter 378’s final moments set up a hard-to-call Lady Nagant vs Shigaraki bout

Prior to her appearance in My Hero Academia chapter 378, fans first met Lady Nagant during the Tartarus Escapees arc. She served as the main antagonist here, being tasked with finding and capturing Midoriya for All For One while he hid and licked his wounds. As a former Pro Hero turned villain, she's highly dangerous, ruthless, and skillful.

Her primary Quirk is Rifle, which allows her to extend a rifle from her right elbow. The rifle can also create a scope, allowing her to use it at long range if needed. She’s also capable of creating various types of bullets, such as hollow-point and curving bullets, by twisting and molding her hair into a bullet shape before hardening it.

This ammo is said to be as strong as any other, and it’s confirmed that the range of her rifle fire is 3 kilometers. It’s currently unknown if she is able to use any other kind of ammo in the rifle besides the one she makes from her hair. Furthermore, it’s not known if Lady Nagant still has her second Air Walk Quirk. However, since she hasn’t interacted with All For One after receiving it, she probably still has it.

My Hero Academia chapter 378 shows that she has chosen Tomura as her target from the Deku vs Shigaraki battlefield scene. This is made clear via her shooting his hand off at the end of the issue. However, it remains to be seen if she can do any significant damage to him successfully or if she’ll instead be little more than an annoyance to the series’ ultimate villain.

A safe presumption to make is that Lady Nagant’s Rifle Quirk isn’t strong enough to allow her to do any serious damage to Shigaraki on her own. However, it’s possible that working in combination with Midoriya would allow her to do some damage to the villain, turning her role into one of support rather than being of pure offensive potential.

However, this makes it much harder to assess if she can truly be successful against Tomura Shigaraki in the upcoming installments following My Hero Academia chapter 378. On the one hand, she would be doing damage to Shigaraki with her bullets, period. Even if help from Deku is required to set her up, she is still contributing to the fight and is successful in her attempt to injure the villain.

On the other hand, she would have been unable to do this by herself, meaning that it’s the combination of both Deku and Lady Nagant's Quirk that are successful against Shigaraki. Furthermore, Midoriya's attacks are a prerequisite for giving Lady Nagant an opening to do some damage, further suggesting that she isn’t really successful in the most literal interpretation of the word.

While purely speculative, it’s likely that issues beyond My Hero Academia chapter 378 will see Lady Nagant be unsuccessful in significantly damaging Tomura Shigaraki all by herself. Although attacks from Midoriya may set her up for success, it depends on the aid and presence of another. As a result, it’s hard to argue that she’s truly successful when she’d be unable to do anything on her own.

