My Hero Academia chapter 372: Can Shirakumo come back? Explained

My Hero Academia chapter 371 ended on a major cliffhanger, giving viewers a glimpse into Mezo Shoji's past, the oppression he faced solely due to his appearance, and how despite rescuing a drowning child, he was beaten by the villagers.

On the note of mutants, the chapter panned to Spinner and depicted how badly All For One had ruined his mental state, reducing him to a mindless robot ready to follow orders. The chapter ended with a brief hint that Oboro Shirakumo, who was inside Kurogiri, could still be saved.

With chapter 372 just a few days away, spoilers for the same have revealed some shocking information.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 372.

My Hero Academia chapter 372: Oboro Shirakumo to return?

Aizawa, Yamada, and Shirakumo during their time as students (image via Studio Bones)

Oboro Shirakumo, or Loud Cloud, was a student at U.A. High, part of Class 2-A alongside Shota Aizawa (Eraser Head) and Hizashi Yamada (Present Mic), training to become a Pro Hero. The trio were good friends and stuck together.

However, the cheerful and carefree Shirakumo met his demise in a battle with a villain during his Hero Work-Studies. Following the fight, his body was recovered by All For One and transformed into a Nomu called Kurogiri. This Nomu was then assigned to be the caretaker of All For One's successor, Tomura Shigaraki.

Moving towards the end of My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers, both Spinner and Present Mic are seen rushing to the tower, shouting "Kurogiri" and "Shirakumo," respectively. All For One instructed the former to rescue Kurogiri, revealing that he could be awakened by playing a recording of Tomura or AFO's voice. This meant that he was inactive for the time being.

Previously, My Hero Academia showed that Shirakumo was still inside the Nomu's body but was shrouded in Kurogiri's smoke. While he did die during his Hero Work-Studies, Kurogiri has shown signs of Shirakumo's personality.

Kurogiri (image via Studio Bones)

One of the biggest indicators was that he recognized Eraser Head and Present Mic when they appeared to question him. He was quickly able to tell who they were. Another sign is that despite being a Nomu, Kurogiri possessed an advanced level of thinking, much higher than other Nomu. Also, rather than craving violence, he was more of a diplomat and lacked that particular malice.

Previously, My Hero Academia also depicted Aizawa, during his recovery, visiting Kurogiri every day to speak and get through to him. While the efforts were in vain, a notable development was that he could not utilize his Warp Quirk (with the other copy of it destroyed by Mirko during the war).

Also, an intriguing point to be taken into account is what All For One said. He instructed Spinner to "activate" Kurogiri by playing a recording of either his own or Tomura Shigaraki's voice. This points to the fact that there is a trigger in Kurogiri that allows the Nomu to gain control. After all, Shirakumo is not alone in there.

Final Thoughts

Kurogiri's importance to My Hero Academia antagonist All For One's plans and how he fits in is still a mystery. It is interesting, however, that only the voice of Tomura Shigaraki or AFO acts as the trigger. If it has something to do with frequency, then Present Mic could be the one who holds the key to Shirakumo's possible return.

Also, the room that has been barricaded must hold some significance, which should soon be revealed.

