My Hero Academia chapter 385: All For One's next moves now that he has Hawks' Fierce Wings Quirk

My Hero Academia chapter 385’s alleged spoilers and raw scans were leaked on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, bringing with them some incredibly exciting updates to the series if true. While nothing is confirmed until the official release arrives later this week, it seems that fans and Pro Heroes alike were greatly underestimating All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 also saw the Demon Lord make an absolute power play in the form of allegedly stealing Hawks’ Fierce Wings Quirk when the opportunity arose. If confirmed to be true, the landscape of the series’ final arc and the overall final battle is incredibly different than it was just one issue prior.

Likewise, the most pressing matter (assuming these alleged spoilers to be true) now becomes exactly what All For One plans to do next. Follow along as this article fully breaks down what All For One’s most likely next moves are now that he has Hawks’ Quirk, as well as briefly recaps the alleged spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 385.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 completely and utterly reshapes Pro Heroes’ chances of victory in the final war

Brief spoiler recap

The alleged My Hero Academia chapter 385 spoilers begin with a map of the Gunga battle, highlighting all parties involved and their locations. At the All For One fight, Mt. Lady and Fumikage Tokoyami are shown to be panting from their efforts in the fight. As Hawks apologizes for playing a supporting role, both Mt. Lady and Gigantomachia are attacked.

All For One is shown to be heavily injured, but still healing. He then launches a laser beam at Dark Shadow, completely destroying it and hurting Hawks and Tokoyami. The Heroes try to rally, but after a black panel, it’s revealed that All For One has defeated all the other Pro Heroes and is holding Hawks by the neck.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 sees small wings growing on All For One’s back (indicating he stole Hawks' Fierce Wings Quirk) as he speaks before flying off, realizing he can’t afford to waste time. Meanwhile, fans learn that Skeptic’s spies have started their assault on the U.A. shelter, but other Pro Heroes arrive in time and help prevent civilian injuries. The issue ends by cutting to Kamino, where Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida are discussing how it’s not over yet as Stain is shown to be present.

All For One’s next moves, explored

All For One's next moves, explored

With All For One having flown off and recognizing what little time he has, it’s somewhat clear that he’s heading to Tomura Shigaraki’s location to complete his ultimate plan. Likewise, if All For One is successful in reaching Tomura and taking over his body, the war is all but lost for Pro Hero society, with Izuku Midoriya being the only hope.

Despite Midoriya being an excellent fighter to bet the Heroes’ last hopes on, the power of All For One can’t be understated, especially in light of My Hero Academia chapter 385’s alleged events. If proven true, it’s clear that All For One is only becoming more dangerous as he continues to rewind and grow younger in age.

What will be interesting to see is exactly how All For One plans on taking over Shigaraki’s body, as well as how allegiances in the fight between the trio will shake out. While a three-way duel seems most likely, Shigaraki could team with either All For One or Midoriya temporarily depending on who he views as a greater threat.



As of My Hero Academia chapter 385, the title of greater threat would seemingly go to the Demon Lord himself. However, this could change depending on how much he’s rewound by the time he arrives at Midoriya and Shigaraki’s battleground. If he reverts to a weaker, child-like form, Shigaraki may find it more beneficial to team with All For One first and eliminate Midoriya.

While Midoriya’s actual death is somewhat unlikely given author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s goal for this to be the series’ final arc, a setback in the form of a loss is a possibility. This is especially true when considering Midoriya should be reaching Gearshift’s time limit if he hasn’t already hit it. In any case, the immediate future of the series is set to be an incredibly exciting time indeed.

