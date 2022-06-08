My Hero Academia Chapter 356: Release date, what to expect and more

Readers will have to wait a while before My Hero Academia Chapter 356 arrives.

Kohei Horikoshi will be taking a break this week, so the next chapter will be delayed. In the meantime, readers should know when to expect My Hero Academia Chapter 356.

The war between heroes and villains rages on. All For One continues to be a very dangerous threat in the story. Many heroes are suffering major injuries fighting against him. Regardless, they aren't giving up just yet, since the tables might be turning very soon.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356: Here's what readers should know beforehand

Release date in all regions

Manga Plus will release My Hero Academia Chapter 356 on their official website. The online manga platform is sponsored by none other than Shueisha. Here's a look at when it's going to be released across the world:

Pacific Standard Time : 8.00 AM, June 19

: 8.00 AM, June 19 Central Standard Time : 10.00 AM, June 19

: 10.00 AM, June 19 Eastern Standard Time : 11.00 AM, June 19

: 11.00 AM, June 19 British Standard Time : 4.00 PM, June 19

: 4.00 PM, June 19 Central European Standard Time : 5.00 PM, June 19

: 5.00 PM, June 19 Indian Standard Time : 8.30 PM, June 19

: 8.30 PM, June 19 Philippine Standard Time : 11.00 PM, June 19

: 11.00 PM, June 19 Australian Central Standard Time: 00.30 AM, June 20

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 will also be available for the Shonen Jump App. Readers should check it out whenever they have a chance.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In the previous chapter, Endeavor is still trying to recover from All For One's brutal attack. Luckily, it missed his vital organs, but he's too injured to continue. Hawks will buy some time, along with Fumikage Tokoyami and Kyoka Jiro, as they attack the villain with everything they have.

Unfortunately, All For One sends out a powerful blast from his cannon, which destroys Jiro's left Earphone Jack. In response, she activated her new super move, Heartbeat Surround: Legato. Before he could attack her, All For One is held back in the vestige world.

It turns out that all the previous Quirks he stole have a willpower of their own. Hawks take advantage of the soundwaves to perform a Soundwave Vibration-Enhanced Flight Feather Blade. This ends up breaking All For One's mask, putting him in a vulnerable situation.

What readers can expect going forward

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 is only a few weeks away, so readers have plenty of time for speculation. All For One finally received some major damage to his mask, which provided him with life support. Of course, readers will be shocked if he really goes down before Spinner and Himiko Toga.

The next chapter will likely be a continuation of the previous one. Whether or not All For One goes down remains to be seen. Either way, readers won't know until My Hero Academia Chapter 356.

Hawks is only buying time for Endeavor, so if anyone delivers a finishing blow, it's going to be Japan's top hero. Of course, that's assuming All For One gets defeated here. Readers only have to wait a few weeks to find out what happens next.

