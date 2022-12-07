My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11: Release date, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. Season 6 Episode 10 finally explained the existence of the OFA vestiges, while also revealing All For One’s disturbing obsession with acquiring One For All.

The episode also showed Toga ambushing Uraraka and questioning how heroes decided who to save, which suggests that both characters will likely become more significant to the debate regarding how season 6 blurs the lines between heroes and villains.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11

Global release date and time

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 will be released on Saturday, December 10, 2022, although the global release time will vary for viewers depending on the difference in time zones. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 AM (PST)

- 2:30 AM (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 AM (MT)

- 3:30 AM (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 AM (CST)

- 04:30 AM (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 AM (EST)

- 5:30 AM (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 AM (BST)

- 10:30 AM (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 AM (CEST)

- 11:30 AM (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 PM (IST)

- 3:00 PM (IST) Japanese Standard Time - 5:30 PM (JST)

Where to watch?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11?

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 begins with Shoto gearing up to fight, while an injured Endeavor and Deku struggle to get up. The narrator suggests that the battle against Shigaraki will finally reach its conclusion, although it is unclear if the outcome will be in the heroes’ favor. The preview shows Shigaraki transforming again, with blade-like tendrils emerging out of his back while one of his eyes turns red.

Gigantomachia and the League reach their leader’s location, while Nejire and Iida rush to warn Team Endeavor about the giant’s approach. Iida is seen escaping while carrying an injured but conscious Bakugo, while the narrator warns that Dabi will publicize a shocking truth as the villain is seen appearing on a television screen.

This reveal might be related to the reveal of his identity, which had shocked Hawks during their fight in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4, and seems to be directly linked to his plan to liberate a society saturated with “fake heroes.” The narrator implies that Dabi’s confession concerns a personal grudge, and is laced with bitterness and hatred.

The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11, Dabi’s Dance, further confirms that the mysterious villain’s television broadcast will be the highlight of the upcoming episode.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 10

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 began with Bakugo pushing Deku out of harm’s way and getting impaled by Shigaraki’s quirk. When All For One spoke to the green-haired hero and mocked him by calling his allies’ sacrifices pointless, the hero gave in to his anger and attacked the enemy head on. He broke off the blades extending out of Shigaraki’s fingertips with his bare hands and teeth, but got too close to the villain, allowing the latter to touch him and steal his quirk.

But the fight took an unexpected turn when Deku found himself in the world of OFA vestiges along with Nana Shimura, Shigaraki, and All For One. The green-haired hero was still unable to speak or move in the vestige world, but the seventh holder reassured him that they would not let his quirk be transferred so easily.

All For One revealed that the Quirk gene contained memories and consciousness, essentially passing on a part of the previous holders’ consciousnesses along with the OFA quirk. The villain further introduced Shigaraki to Nana Shimura, prompting him to make his grandmother a recipient of his hatred as well. As Shigaraki tried to disintegrate the inner world of OFA using Decay, he was pushed back by none other than the first holder, All For One’s younger brother.

The first holder prevented the transfer of the quirk, causing both Deku and Shigaraki to be knocked away by the backlash. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 then shifted its focus to the League of Villains, who were heading towards Jaku City with Gigantomachia. Toga, who was especially distraught and shocked by Bubaigawara’s death, located Uraraka and Asui among the heroes evacuating civilians and decided to confront them.

Toga wonders what makes heroes and villains different (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Toga lured Uraraka into an abandoned house and attempted to attack her, asking if the hero would kill her. The hero used her close-combat skills to push the villain off while angrily asking if the latter had killed an innocent civilian to ask stupid questions. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 ended with Uraraka adopting a fighting stance as she waited for Toga to attack.

