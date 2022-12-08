My Hero Academia season 6: Where to watch and what to expect

My Hero Academia has finally begun airing the much-awaited season 6, adapting the Paranormal Liberation War arc of the manga. While ardent fans of the series have been following the release of new episodes weekly, the hype surrounding season 6 has led to a dramatic rise in viewership of the anime.

With the story taking a much darker turn, the latest season boasts a number of shocking revelations and intense action sequences in almost every episode. This article discusses everything viewers need to know about My Hero Academia season 6 before diving headfirst into the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia anime

Where to watch subbed and dubbed episodes of My Hero Academia season 6?

My Hero Academia season 6 began airing on October 1, 2022, at 5:30 pm JST, with new episodes being released every Saturday. Domestic viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Japanese television networks Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers and those who are just getting started with the season can stream all of the episodes on Crunchyroll.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can also stream season 6 of the anime on Funimation, Disney+, and Hulu, while Netflix is airing the episodes in certain Asian countries, including India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. My Hero Academia season 6 English Dub episodes have been airing since October 15, 2022, and can be accessed by viewers subscribed to Crunchyroll.

The global release time for season 6 episodes will vary depending on the difference in time zones. International viewers will be able to stream the episodes at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 AM (PST)

- 2:30 AM (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 AM (MT)

- 3:30 AM (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 AM (CST)

- 04:30 AM (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 AM (EST)

- 5:30 AM (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 AM (BST)

- 10:30 AM (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 AM (CEST)

- 11:30 AM (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 PM (IST)

- 3:00 PM (IST) Japanese Standard Time - 5:30 PM (JST)

The ongoing season of the anime has released 10 episodes so far, with season 6 episode 11 scheduled to be released on December 10, 2022.

What to expect this season?

Unlike previous seasons, My Hero Academia season 6 does not begin with a filler episode reintroducing the main cast and their powers. Season 5, which acted as an expositional section, sets the stage for the action, which is set to unfold in season 6. The Paranormal Liberation War arc establishes Tomura Shigaraki as the primary antagonist of the series and depicts his rise as The Symbol of Evil.

The parallels between Deku and All Might become even more apparent, as the Decay villain inherits All For One’s quirk and decides to go after the series protagonist in his quest to acquire the quirk which has eluded his mentor’s control for years.

Dabi follows Stain's footsteps in season 6 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 also introduces some profound philosophical dilemmas such as what it truly means to be heroes and blurs the lines between heroes and villains. The grim ambience that pervades this season is also accentuated by notable characters being either grievously injured or dead.

Season 6 also breaks away from the convention of shonen series like Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen, with the Pros actively trying to shield the students from the battle raging on the frontlines.

The primary trio of the series, consisting of Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki inevitably find themselves at the very center of the mayhem and are forced to fight when the situation continues to spiral out of control.

