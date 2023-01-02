10 shonen anime characters who are canonically the strongest in their universe

For a fresh yet timeless perspective on a hero's journey, anime viewers might go for the shonen subgenre. After all, characters such as Son Goku, Naruto Uzumaki, and Ichigo Kurosaki are still the legendary heroes who helped shape many fans' formative years. At the same time, the likes of Deku Izuku, Tanjiro Kamado, and Yuji Itadori are now idols for young viewers.

A common characteristic of being a multi-fandom fan is that they often end up questioning the strength of these shonen protagonists and whether or not they would prevail if engaged in combat. It's intriguing to speculate about who triumphs because the world of shonen anime has produced some mighty characters who are sometimes considered borderline overpowered. On that note, let's take a look at ten such characters who can arguably be classified as the strongest in their respective universes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal views, which are subjective in nature.

From Natsu Dragneel to Saitama: Here are 10 incredibly strong shonen anime characters

10. Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu activates Fire Dragon King Mode (Image via A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Entertainment, and Satelight Studios)

The two qualities that define a shonen protagonist are sheer persistence and tenacity, both of which are shown by Fairy Tail's Natsu Dragneel. Apart from being one of the five Dragon Slayers, he poses a serious threat to his enemies because of his unwavering determination to succeed and vanquish them.

Owing to his use of Fire Dragon Slayer Magic, Natsu has extraordinary control over fire, which grows stronger in response to his emotions. He acquires a variety of skills when he uses his powers to channel this energy. Aside from using his breath weapons, explosions, and secret arts to gain an advantage over his opponents, Natsu is also an excellent fighter with enhanced close-combat skills.

As a matter of fact, stronger forms of his magic can also be unlocked by consuming specific materials. An example of this is seen when Natsu successfully achieves Fire Dragon King Mode. This enabled him to harness Igneel’s magical abilities and channel them to the fullest extent, making him a formidable opponent within his universe.

9. Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Shigeo using his psychic abilities in Mob Psycho 100 (Image via BONES Studios)

Mob Psycho 100's Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob, is one of the most powerful shonen protagonists who is capable of using a variety of psychic skills when provoked. He can absorb psychic energy, perform astral projections, and even use a variety of telekinetic attacks on adversaries. Aside from possessing a deep spiritual awareness, he became famed within the shonen fandom due to his fondness for explosions.

His other extraordinary skills include chlorokinesis, or the ability to cultivate plants, and the transfer of psychic energy. Depending on what portion of his emotional state he is in, his power set and skills are greatly altered. In addition, Mob's ability to unleash all of his hidden psychic powers if he reaches the 100% limit of intense stress makes him one of the most lethal creatures in existence.

8. Gon Freecss (Hunter X Hunter)

Gon activates the Vow (Image via Nippon Studios)

Gon from Hunter X Hunter is often praised by his peers for his keen observational skills, making him an efficient and tactical opponent. This shonen protagonist is incredibly strong and resilient for an Enhancer, who is able to launch powerful rock-paper-scissors-based assaults due to his Jajanken methods. The said methods comprise a long-range blast (Paper), a transformed blade (Scizzors), and close-range punches (Rock).

In the past, the Hunter X Hunter hero has also used a Vow against Meruem to unleash his full potential while sacrificing his Nen, which resulted in him in a vegetative state. Although Gon is left incapable of using Nen as a result of this Vow, this brief power increase significantly alters him from his usual, cheerful state to a deadly, silent combatant.

7. Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager exhibits incredible strength and sheer willpower even before he becomes the final adversary in Attack On Titan. Besides his initial hate for Titans, he demonstrated a thorough knowledge of human anatomy and three-dimensional fighting throughout his training as a Scout Regiment soldier.

Perhaps the only anti-hero on this list of shonen protagonists, Eren poses the greatest danger to humanity and Titankind with his high level of intelligence and possession of three kinds of Titan powers. Moreover, he has high levels of strength, endurance, and regeneration in his most common Attack Titan form.

Later in the anime, Eren gains command over all the other Titans after becoming the Founding Titan. Lastly, he is capable of fashioning numerous weapons and objects from his flesh in the War Hammer Titan state, making him practically invincible within the series.

6. Midoriya Izuku/Deku (My Hero Academia)

Deku unleashes One For All, Full Cowling (Image via BONES Studios)

Izuku's inherent bravery is what initially draws All Might's attention and establishes his eligibility for the transferable quirk, One For All. Besides having significant Hero training, the awareness of his strength and quirk has been helpful for him in the My Hero Academia environment, where almost everyone has superpowers.

Izuku can unleash a tremendous amount of raw force with One For All, elevating his natural physical prowess to superhuman levels. He has also been given access to other quirks used by former One For All users. This includes his ability to identify threats with Danger Sense, release tendrils with Blackwhip, produce a smoke screen with Smokescreen, store and release energy while moving (Fa Jin), and fly through Float. With the release of One For All's full potential through Full Cowling (100%) and the use of powerful moves such as Detroit Smash and Texas Smash, he can arguably surpass all other beings in his universe.

5. Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo activates his Domain Expansion and takes out Jogo (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen has made a point of establishing its distinction from other shonen anime by introducing viewpoints that are remarkably fresh to the shonen genre, from character design and abilities to story development. Satoru Gojo, the series' strongest character, was introduced in a unique way early on.

Among all the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, the Tokyo Jujutsu High teacher is frequently alluded to as being the strongest. Gojo's family is one of the three great sorcerer clans, and his mere presence prevents evil spirits from taking over Japan. He is extremely powerful and almost unbeatable due to his remarkable mastery of cursed energy and two skills he acquired from the remarkably powerful Gojo clan: Limitless and Six Eyes. Users of the former have practically complete control over the available space.

Gojo is also able to erect an infinite barrier between himself and an adversary at this level of control. Besides possessing the ability to determine what touches him and what does not, any assaults made against him in combat never connect but collide with his barrier instead. Moreover, what distinguishes Gojo from all the other shonen entries on this list is his inherent dominance within his universe.

4. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto activates the Six Paths Sage Mode against Madara (Image via Pierrot studios)

Naruto’s titular hero is one of the shonen protagonists on this list who starts off completely underpowered. From being incapable of performing the most basic jutsus to being an overall incompetent shinobi, Naruto grows significantly in his journey. Under the tutelage of Jiraiya, he underwent training in a variety of shinobi specialties, allowing his abundant chakra reserves to hone his signature moves.

Besides, Naruto has the ability to call upon numerous clones through the Shadow Clone Technique and shape chakra into a massively destructive ball called the Rasengan. Later in the series, he gains the ability to draw energy from nature itself through his Sage Mode. Additionally, Naruto has access to a variety of chakra cloak modes that allow him to destroy armies completely because of his status as the Jinchuriki of the Nine-Tailed Fox, one of the strongest chakra creatures in existence.

3. Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo unlocks his true Zanpakuto, Zangetsu (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Much like Naruto, Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki starts off on the lower rung of the power ladder. Besides possessing a remarkable ability to grasp the basics of a new technique quickly, he can master it within a short period of time. Ichigo is able to overcome obstacles by adapting to them and using his spiritual energy. He has the potential that rivals that of Yhwach, owing to his Soul Reaper and Quincy bloodline, as well as his innate Hollowness.

As a soul reaper with exceptional physical prowess and swordsmanship, Ichigo spends the entirety of the story using an incomplete Zanpakuto. Later on, most of his enemies are destroyed by his signature Getsuga Tensho. It's even astonishing that Ichigo was able to overcome the god-like Aizen using only a fraction of his power set.

2. Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku in his Mastered Ultra Instinct state (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most powerful beings ever created, Goku from Dragon Ball is regarded as the zenith of unbounded potential within the shonen genre. Born as a natural warrior called Saiyan, he trained in martial arts and developed a ravenous appetite. Despite his silliness, Goku rises to the occasion when it comes to defending the world from danger. When facing a formidable foe, he always succeeds in finding a method to surpass his present bounds.

Goku can utilize the Kaio-ken to increase his raw power by up to 100% as a "normal" Saiyan. However, when he is in dire straits, he can unleash his potential through the Super Saiyan transformation. Moreover, he can multiply his power levels several times over via practice and combat to reach further levels of transformations such as Super Saiyan 2 and Super Saiyan 3.

Goku's potential enables him to acquire the Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue states, as well as become capable of using Ultra Instinct to compete with Universe 11’s Jiren. Additionally, his signature move, the Kamehameha wave, is easily capable of decimating most foes.

1. Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitamq unleashes his Serious Series of punches (Image via Shueisha)

If there ever was a shonen character who can be heralded as the strongest in his universe, it would have to be One Punch Man’s Saitama. Despite being an unrecognizable B-Class Hero, the Caped Baldy is extremely durable and has incredible reflexes and speed outside of his attacking power.

Saitama's ‘Serious’ line-up of attacks alters his persona to a more intimidating hero. These attacks are capable of causing phenomenal damage to an opponent, leaving them completely at his mercy.

The Caped Baldy is a unique entry on this list. Among all the shonen protagonists, he is regarded as a parody. While fans find Saitama’s skills hilariously overpowered, perhaps this is exactly why the series is named One Punch Man as its MC is capable of conquering all adversaries with one punch alone.

In conclusion

Primary Shonen series characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Anime of the shonen genre certainly has tropes unique to its category, among which ridiculously overpowered characters are one. Shonen fans love debating upon what-if scenarios involving one or more of their favorite characters as they face off against characters from other series. This timeless tradition has been passed down through generations and will continue to be in place even in the generations of the shonen series to come in the future.

