Hunter x Hunter manga: The Phantom Troupe flashback explained

Since Yoshihiro Togashi's return to writing the Hunter x Hunter manga, he has published new chapters that have added unexpected plot devices to the series that keep fans excited. One of these plot devices is a flashback featuring the backstory of the Phantom Troupe and how each original member came to become a member of the infamous organization.

Fans all around agree that the flashback in these recent Hunter x Hunter chapters is perhaps one of the most emotional and tear-jerking chapters Togashi has ever released. This article dives deep into why Togashi included the flashback and the contents of the flashback itself.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter manga.

The origins of Hunter x Hunter's Phantom Troupe revealed in a flashback

Why Togashi included the flashback

The current story arc in Hunter x Hunter, the Succession War arc, is taking place on Black Whale, a ship that is taking the participants of the Succession War and various others to a remote location in the Dark Continent.

Unbeknownst to most, the Phantom Troupe also decided to board the ship and participate in the Succession War arc. Togashi decided to include the flashback during certain scenes with the Phantom Troupe aboard the Black Whale.

The origins of the Phantom Troupe

The flashback begins in chapter 395 and takes place in Meteor City. Many of the original members of the Phantom Troupe were already close friends but had not developed their villainous way of life yet.

Machi, Chrollo, Shalnark, and Franklin had already formed close bonds, but Uvogin seemed somewhat of an antagonist. Uvogin would always kick them out of his small "kingdom" in Meteor City before they became friends. The group, led by Chrollo, successfully stole from Uvogin's territory, despite causing a small fight to break out.

Phinks, Feitan, and Pakunoda were also good friends with the others before the formation of the Phantom Troupe, as they were seen speeding toward the others after they stole from Uvogin.

It seems that Uvogin was the only one not to be a part of their group from the beginning, as chapter 395 heavily showcases the strong bond between most of the original Phantom Troupe members.

The next chapters, 396-398, feature the Troupe's original members through many adventures. In chapter 396, the Troupe performed a play for the citizens of Meteor City.

They decided to provide a dubbed version of the Power Cleaners TV show in the Gelman language, so Chrollo and his friends acted out the story in their native language for everyone to understand. Unfortunately, chapter 397 is when things get dark, and the modern-day Phantom Troupe begins to form.

The Phantom Troupe in their youth after finding the Power Cleaners TV show tape (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 397, Chrollo and his friends plan on doing another dubbing performance of the Power Cleaners TV show. However, there was a delay in the performance, so Chrollo quickly apologized to the audience in the church. He later announced that the performance had been canceled since Sarasa, one of his close friends at the time, had been missing since the day before.

Sarasa as she appeared in 'Hunter x Hunter' before her unfortunate death (Image via Shueisha)

Chrollo and Uvogin quickly sped away from the church to search for her, hoping she was digging through piles of trash. The pair ended up finding Sarasa's body dismembered and stuffed inside a body bag. Chrollo, Uvogin, and the others were shocked into silence when they found this.

When they get home, the kids say goodbye to Sarasa by giving her a proper burial. Later, Sheila leaves the group, and the final members of the Phantom Troupe fall into place. Uvogin nominated Chrollo to lead them, and the chapter ended, closing out the multi-chapter-long flashback with the creation of the Phantom Troupe.

Final thoughts

Togashi could not have introduced the origins of Hunter x Hunter's infamous Phantom Troupe in a better way.

Initially, he strategically displayed the group of young friends bonding and working together to solve various problems in Meteor City. This allowed Hunter x Hunter fans to develop a connection with the characters. He then took a dark, twisted turn with the death of Sarasa, providing a catalyst that would snowball into the creation of the Phantom Troupe.

