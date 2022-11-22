Hunter x Hunter Chapter 396: Release date, time, and what to expect

Hunter x Hunter chapter 396 is set to be released on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be made available to read for free on the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media's official website.

The previous chapter saw Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan look for the Heil-Ly family's hideout. Fans also got to see a flashback of the Phantom Troupe members. The flashback featured younger versions of the Troupe members from the time they were in Meteor City.

The Phantom Troupe's backstory will be explored in Hunter x Hunter chapter 396

Release date and time, where to read

Chrollo, Franklin, and Shalnark as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As mentioned earlier, Hunter x Hunter chapter 396 will be released on November 28, 2022, at 12 am JST. The release date and time of the chapter will vary between the different time zones, allowing most international fans to read the chapter on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 396 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, November 27

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 27

Central European Time: 4:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, November 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, November 28

Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter fans can read the manga for free on Viz Media and MANGA Plus' official website. The same will also be available on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app and Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

The Shonen Jump app has the first and latest three chapters of any manga available to read for free, while the other chapters are available to read via subscription.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus app has all the chapters available for free. However, one can only read a chapter once.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter chapter 396

Uvojin and Franklin as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 396, titled Founding: Part 2, will likely resume the Phantom Troupe's backstory as fans get a glimpse of how the villain group was formed.

While Meteor City seems to be pretty rough, the kids are all quite innocent. However, it is yet to be seen what Father Lizores had planned to do with Chrollo Lucilfer.

The previous chapter also saw a bunch of kids getting kidnapped by two adults. The identities of the kidnappers and the kids weren't revealed. However, it could be presumed that the kidnappers must have caught them to use as mafia personnel.

As for their identities, there is a good chance that they could be Uvojin, Shalnark, and Franklin. Therefore, the next chapter may see Chrollo and Pakunada try and save the Meteor City kids.

What happened last time?

Nobunaga as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 395, titled Founding: Part 1, saw Hinrigh concluding that the Heil-Ly family used warping abilities to get across parts of the ship. He was later informed by Wang that the Phantom Troupe had begun their search for the enemy hideout.

Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan entered the adjacent room to Room no. 3101, as they planned on breaking into the room through the wall. However, they decided to investigate the surrounding area by cutting a hole into the bathroom wall.

As they entered the passage, Nobunaga and Phinks's conversation triggered a flashback of the Phantom Troupe from a time when they were kids in Meteor City.

Chrollo, Pakunada, Sheila, and Sarasa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The flashback saw Chrollo, Franklin, and Shalnark at odds with Uvojin and Phinks, as they all wanted something new to watch through videotapes.

After Chrollo managed to sneak the videotape away from both of them, he decided to dub the video with some help from Pakunada and others. In the meantime, some kidnappers entered Meteor City.

