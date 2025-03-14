Gachiakuta anime announces July 2025 premiere, main cast, and more with new PV

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Gachiakuta anime unveiled the first teaser promotional video. The short video reveals the anime's July 2025 premiere, main cast, and additional staff members. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed.

Gachiakuta anime is based on the eponymous dark fantasy manga series, written and illustrated by Kei Urana. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the series since February 2022, with 13 tankobon volumes published thus far. Studio Bones' subsidiary studio, Bones Films is in charge of the show's animation.

Gachiakuta anime's teaser PV confirms the July 2025 premiere and reveals the voice cast for Rudo, Zanka, Enjin, and Riyo

According to the latest teaser promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Friday, March 14, 2025, Gachiakuta anime will begin airing in the Agaru Anime programming block on 28 CBC and TBS affiliated networks starting July 2025, i.e., Summer 2025. Moreover, Crunchyroll has announced that it will stream the series. A narrower release date will be revealed in the future.

The promotional video begins with a scene where Rudo is cast into the abyss. He exhibits feelings of angst and curses humanity. Besides Rudo, the Gachiakuta anime trailer features Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo for the first time. The short PV heightens the anticipation for the anime's release with crisp and vibrant animation quality.

Information related to the main cast members has arrived on the anime's official site. Aoi Ichikawa stars as Rudo, a lonely boy who resides in the Sphere by picking up trash. He lives with his foster parent, Regto. However, one day, he gets framed for a crime he doesn't commit, and thus cast into the abyss.

Katsuyuki Konishi voices Enjin, an energetic man, who belongs to the Akuta team of the Cleaners. He observes Rudo's potential as a Giver and scouts him into his team. Zanka and Riyo also belong to Team Akuta. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka stars as Zanka, while Yumiri Hanamori voices Riyo.

Comments from the voice actors have arrived on the anime's official website. Aoi Ichikawa mentions how he was immediately drawn to Rudo's strong character when he read the original work. Likewise, Katsuyuki Konishi is "super excited" about the Gachiakuta anime adaptation.

He also calls it his "favorite manga." Besides them, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Yumiri Hanamori have urged fans to look forward to the series. Notably, the main cast members will appear at the anime's Blue Stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22, 2025.

Staff and the plot of Gachiakuta anime

Rudo, as seen in the latest PV (Image via Bones Films)

Fumihiko Suganuma directs the dark fantasy anime at BONES FILMS, with Hiroshi Seko, renowned for his contributions in Chainsaw Man and Vinland Saga, handling the series scripts. Hiroshi-san is also enlisted as the show's character designer and the chief animation director. Notably, Taku Iwasaki has joined the main staff as the music composer.

Based on Kei Urana's original manga, Gachiakuta anime centers around Rudo, who lives in the slums of a floating town, commonly known as the Sphere. Although his tribe has discriminated against him, Rudo lives his life picking up trash under the care of his foster parent, Regto.

Yet, one day, he gets set up on a crime he doesn't commit and is cast into the depths of an abyss. Down on the surface, Rudo encounters various monsters born from humanity's waste. However, he seeks vengeance against the ones who cast him into Hell.

