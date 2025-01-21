Gachiakuta anime unveils new teaser PV and visual for Rudo ahead of 2025 premiere

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Gachiakuta anime unveiled a teaser promotional video, featuring a key visual for the show's protagonist, Rudo Surebrec. The anime is set to premiere in 2025. While no new information regarding the anime is revealed, the visual creates hype surrounding the series.

Gachiakuta anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Kei Urana. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the dark fantasy manga since February 2022, with 13 volumes released thus far. The anime adaptation by Bones was announced on June 13, 2024.

Gachiakuta anime showcases Rudo's avatar with a PV and visual ahead of 2025 release

Expand Tweet

Trending

The staff for the Gachiakuta anime shared a new teaser promotional video on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, featuring a character visual for Rudo Surebrec, the series' protagonist. The visual shows Rudo tightening his gloves and heading toward something, with a determined expression on his face.

The visual also has a tagline in Japanese, which reads, "I'm doing this for real" in English. Satoshi Ishino, the character designer and chief animation director for the series designed the illustration. On the other hand, the promotional video includes many iconic lines from Kei Urana's manga.

It was previously mentioned that Gachiakuta anime would premiere in 2025. However, an exact release date hasn't been released. Studio BONES is in charge of the show's production, with Fumihiko Suganuma as the director. Fumihiko-san has previously worked as the unit director for The First Slam Dunk film.

Expand Tweet

Hiroshi Seko is working on the dark fantasy anime's scripts, while Satoshi Ishino, noted for his contribution to the Date A Live anime franchise, is credited as the chief animation director and character designer. More information regarding the show's staff will be revealed sooner rather than later.

It was also announced recently that Studio BONES' Gachiakuta anime will receive a Blue Stage at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22, 2025. The main cast members for the series will be announced during the event, in addition to other information regarding the series.

About the anime

Rudo falls into the Abyss (Image via Studio BONES)

Based on Kei Urana's manga series, Gachiakuta anime centers around Rudo Surebrec, a poor orphaned boy, living in the slums of a floating town with his foster father, Regto. It is said that the floating town is inhabited by the criminals' descendants.

One day, Rudo gets falsely accused of a crime he didn't commit and is thrown into the Abyss, where heaps of filth is thrown out. Strangely, Rudo survives the fall and swears to crawl back to the "Sphere."

As such, the anime will focus on Rudo's vengeance and his determination to return to the floating town, and discover shocking truths about the world he doesn't know yet.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback