The latest Undead Unluck manga news suggests the series' immediate future

On Monday, January 20, 2025, the eighth issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump for 2025 revealed that Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga will reach its climax in the magazine's ninth issue next week (January 27, 2025), with chapter 239. The magazine often uses the term "Climax" to indicate either a manga's final chapter or the fact that the story is in its final moments.

Notably, the French version of the latest Undead Unluck manga chapter (238) suggested the next chapter, i.e., chapter 239, could be the manga's final chapter. That said, the official staff hasn't yet provided a statement about whether the series will end in the magazine's next issue.

At any rate, the magazine's latest issue sheds light on the series' immediate future, as per which, the manga is entering its "climax" next week.

Undead Unluck manga might end in Weekly Shonen Jump's next issue

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga released chapter 238 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #8 for the ongoing year. According to the magazine, the manga is reaching its climax in the magazine's ninth issue on January 27, 2025.

As mentioned, the term Climax is often used to denote that a manga is releasing its final chapter. At the same time, the term sometimes indicates the story is at its final moments. While the official staff hasn't provided concrete information on Undead Unluck manga's exact status, the latest chapter's French translation has hinted at the series' future.

Andy and Fuuko in the anime (Image via David Production)

According to the English translation of chapter 238's French version, Undead Unluck manga will end with the next chapter. The English translation of the French text reads as follows:

"Let's enjoy life together! The last chapter in the next issue will have many more pages and a central position with a color page!!"

That said, the magazine's Japanese version doesn't confirm this but informs the readers that the manga will enter its climax. On the other hand, the Spanish version says the next chapter will feature the manga's "Super Climax," while the English version leaves with only a "To be Continued" text.

While these conflicting statements only create doubts over the manga's status, the series is undeniably ending soon. Back in December 2024, Weekly Shonen Jump mentioned that Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga would enter a "Super Climax." With Mission: Yozakura Family ending its serialization in the magazine's latest issue, it's only a matter of time before the titular series concludes its story.

Additional information

Yoshifumi Tozuka launched the Undead Unluck manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020. Since then, the manga has released 24 tankobon volumes and 238 chapters. VIZ Media has earned the license to publish the manga in English.

Notably, the manga received an anime adaptation under the production of David Production Studios. The anime aired 24 episodes from October 7, 2023, to March 23, 2024, for two consecutive cours.

