With You and the Rain anime confirms July 2025 release window and more

Sunday, January 19, 2025 saw the year’s eighth issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine officially announce the With You and the Rain anime’s July 2025 release window. The television anime series also confirmed its main cast and staff in the latest news, with big names like the voice of Demon Slayer’s Shinobu Kocho attached.

While the With You and the Rain anime is yet to confirm a full release date, this should be officially announced in the coming months given this latest release window update. Likewise, fans can also expect a trailer to begin streaming soon given that the anime’s main cast has finally been officially announced. The television anime adaptation was originally announced in August 2024.

With You and the Rain anime casts Saori Hayami, Satomi Sato, and more with Lesprit animating

As mentioned above, the With You and the Rain anime also confirmed its starring cast alongside this release window news. The series will star Saori Hayami as Fuji, Yuna Kamakura as Mimi, Satomi Sato as Ren and Yuzu Yomoto as Krause Ella Kii. The former three are the more recognizable names in the voice acting industry, with Yuzu Yumoto’s first voice acting credit being as Young Seina in an episode of Kamen Rider Gotchard in 2024 per IMDb.

Hayami’s most recognizable role is likely as the aforementioned voice of Demon Slayer’s Shinobu Kocho. However, other major roles of hers include One Piece’s Yamato, One Punch Man’s Fubuki and Spy x Family’s Yor Forger. Kamakura’s most recognizable role is likely as Sorcerous Stabber Orphen’s Igritte, while Sato’s is likely as Fairy Tail’s Wendy Marvell and Fruits Basket’s Saki Hanajima.

Tomohiro Tsukimisato is directing the With You and the Rain anime at Lesprit studios, with Touko Machida in charge of series scripts and Ayano Owada designing the characters. It’s expected that additional staff will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Additional cast should also be revealed at some point. A key visual was previously released for the series, showing a young woman with an umbrella crouching down next to a tanuki.

The series will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Ko Nikaido’s original manga series of the same name. Nikaido’s manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine in August 2020, where it is still ongoing today with regular serialization. The manga has been collected into seven compilation volumes, six of which are available in English digital formats.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English and describes the series as follows:

“If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog and insists it's a dog, it's…a dog? Probably? She adopted it anyway, and her life with this “dog” will never be boring!”

