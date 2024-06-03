10 best anime characters like Yor Forger from Spy x Family

Yor Forger, the beautiful and kind-hearted assassin posing as a housewife in the popular anime series Spy x Family, has quickly become a fan favorite. With her clumsy yet endearing personality paired with her contrasting secret life as a deadly agent, Yor provides great comedic moments but also strong loyalty and family values.

Anime fans who like Yor, might be looking for other similar characters in anime. This list provides 10 of the best characters who embody some of Yor's defining qualities, whether that's duel lives, kind-hearted personas with surprising power, or general lovable charm and entertaining hijinks.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Misaki Ayuzawa, Akane Tsunemori, and 8 anime characters like Yor Forger

1) Misaki Ayuzawa from Maid Sama!

Trending

Misaki Ayuzawa (Image via J.C. Staff)

Misaki Ayuzawa shares some striking similarities to Yor Forger, mostly in the contrast between her outer personality and her hidden, more intense side. On the outside, Misaki is the hard-working, serious Student Council President of Seika High trying to make a good impression.

However, she secretly works part-time at a maid café in order to support her family. Similarly, while Yor Forger presents herself as a dutiful housewife, she works as a skilled assassin behind the scenes.

Both Misaki and Yor are very protective of their family life and try to hide their secret lives from the public eye, leading to some comedic moments. Additionally, they both possess immense physical strength and combat skills despite their feminine charm and grace.

2) Akane Tsunemori from Psycho-Pass

Akane Tsunemori (Image via Production I.G)

Akane Tsunemori is a new inspector in the acclaimed sci-fi anime Psycho-Pass. She starts off presenting herself as an innocent, wide-eyed rookie who tries to always see the good in people and gives them the benefit of the doubt.

However, she proves again and again that she has an extremely strong sense of justice and duty similar to Yor Forger, and will put herself in harm's way and go to any lengths necessary to uphold law and order.

Like Yor Forger, Akane is skilled in combat. While lacking Yor's sheer strength, she is still agile and clever in tense situations, finding ways to gain the upper hand against more powerful enemies. She is also quite capable with guns and technology.

3) Winry Rockbell from Fullmetal Alchemist

Winry Rockbell (Image via Bones)

The charming, emotional yet headstrong Winry Rockbell serves as the love interest of Ed Elric in the popular series Fullmetal Alchemist.

Like Yor Forger, Winry presents herself as a generally sweet, loving person - she cares immensely for the Elric brothers, supports them wholeheartedly, and spends most of her time tinkering with her mechanical appliances.

She confronts dangerous people like Scar without hesitation to protect others, hitting them aggressively with her wrenches. While lacking Yor's combat training, Winry still impresses with her bravery and willingness to step up in dangerous situations for her friends and family.

4) Tsukuyo from Gintama

Tsukuyo (Image via Sunrise)

The beautiful Tsukuyo, also known as the Courtesan of Death, is a highly skilled assassin and lethal fighter hidden behind the facade of an elegant woman in the comedy/action series Gintama.

As the leader of the Hyakka vigilante corps protecting the Yoshiwara red-light district, Tsukuyo presents grace, nobility, and tradition associated with her high-class courtesan status.

However, similar to Yor Forger, when trouble arises, Tsukuyo unveils stealthy assassin skills and a frightening master-level of combat expertise with both knives and needles. She can take down groups of dangerous opponents in seconds despite wearing ornate kimonos.

5) Renge Miyauchi from Non Non Biyori

Renge Miyauchi (Image via Silver Link)

For a more light-hearted, comedic character similar to happy-go-lucky Yor Forger, Renge Miyauchi from Non Non Biyori delivers plenty of entertainment. Renge is an energetic, curious first grader who has an adventurous spirit and imagination that often runs wild.

However, while appearing innocent and carefree most of the time, she occasionally reveals impressive talents rivaling someone much older. For example, Renge loves to harvest rice and make creative culinary concoctions that look inedible but taste amazing.

She also sings, knows advanced vocabulary, understands complex machinery, and more. These surprises in skill are reminiscent of Yor, whose inherent graceful poise hints at her assassin abilities.

6) Medaka Kurokami from Medaka Box

Medaka Kurokami (Image via Gainax)

As the student council president in Medaka Box, the charming, enthusiastic, and seemingly perfect Medaka Kurokami shares some similarities with Yor Forger in personality and abilities. She is kind to every student, and willing to help anyone in need through various supportive programs she establishes.

She seems sweet and graceful on the surface. However, when her ideals of right and wrong are threatened, she quickly unleashes staggeringly powerful skills in combat and exertion of will on others.

She displays intelligence, physical prowess, leadership capabilities, and morality to solve problems that seem impossible to most. This echoes Yor’s own hidden talents for combat and intellect.

7) Revy from Black Lagoon

Revy (Image via Madhouse)

The fierce, fiery Revy provides a nice counterpoint if one enjoys the fierce assassin qualities in Yor Forger but wants an edgier personality. One of the Lagoon Company mercenaries, Revy is cold, cunning, and extremely capable with firearms and physical confrontations.

She presents more ego and aggression than Yor and lacks her polished grace, but excels when violence and mayhem erupt. Revy has a short fuse and won't back down or let anyone undermine her abilities and pride. She spends her spare time drinking excessively and cursing like a sailor for amusement.

While she appears callous, she still shows loyalty to those who can earn respect in her eyes. For those who enjoy competence, skill, and tons of action in their anime female leads over the sweeter qualities of Yor, Revy delivers in spades. Just don’t expect the same warmth or manners!

8) Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia

Himiko Toga (Image via Bones)

For a truly unhinged assassin character reminiscent of Yor Forger’s profession, Himiko Toga provides plenty of crazy entertainment. Possessed by wild obsession and a need for blood, Toga joins the League of Villains in My Hero Academia while concealing her murderous insanity behind an innocent schoolgirl façade.

Though motives and personality differ greatly from honorable Yor, Toga employs similar deception, hiding deadly skills under a sweet appearance. Like Yor, she also utilizes bladed, close-range weapons with startling precision.

However, while Yor evokes empathy, Toga’s creepy mannerisms and unsettling transformations generate fright.

9) Canary from Hunter x Hunter

Canary (Image via Madhouse)

Canary is a loyal servant and butler-in-training for the famous Zoldyck family assassins in the action series Hunter x Hunter. Though most of her duties involve benign housework and groundskeeping, she presents herself as prim and proper at nearly all times.

However, similar to Yor Forger's hidden talents, this polite exterior masks formidable combat training. When Canary's masters are threatened, she unleashes surprising proficiency in transmutation abilities, unique muscle control skills, and nimble hand-to-hand martial arts.

Despite her femininity and oft-calm demeanor mirroring Yor, she can capably fend off fierce attackers and monsters twice her size.

10) Hibana from Fire Force

Hibana (Image via David Production)

Another anime character with some strong parallels to the formidable Yor Forger is Hibana from the popular series, Fire Force. Hibana is the calm, cool-headed leader of Company 5 who presents as elegant and graceful on the surface similar to Yor Forger.

She takes her job very seriously and carries herself with poise and command. However, like Yor, when a crisis hits, Hibana demonstrates immense physical prowess and combat capabilities. She has pyrokinetic abilities that allow her to control and generate flames, unleashing devastating attacks.

Beyond her pyrokinetic skills, her connection to fire grants her flaming hair and feet as well as rocket-powered kicks and mobility. Despite initial impressions, she holds great power.

Conclusion

Those who fell in love with graceful yet dangerous Yor Forger from the hit anime Spy x Family can rest assured as numerous other great female characters match her charm and skill.

From the dual lives and persona shifts of Misaki and Akane to fierce determination fueling Winry, Casca, and Medaka when protecting their families, to zany, unstable assassins like Revy and Toga, there’s an option out there to scratch any desired itch.

So check out these 10 amazing anime ladies to find your next favorite while waiting for Yor’s return!

Related Links:-