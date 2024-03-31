10 female anime characters who everyone wants to date

From the magical realms to the high seas, these female anime characters reflect a wide variety of personalities and backgrounds. Whether they come from a place of raw courage, unmatched intellect, or unyielding determination, each one has a unique set of qualities that fans adore.

Top 10 female anime characters you wish you could date

1) Usagi Tsukino - Sailor Moon

Usagi Tsukino doesn't just embody the magical girl aesthetic; she revolutionized it. From her humble beginnings as a crybaby to becoming the iconic Sailor Moon, her journey is one of growth, love, and determination. What makes Usagi truly date-worthy isn't just her ability to save the world but her deep compassion, undying loyalty to her friends, and infectious optimistic outlook.

Her romantic heart dreams of true love, and she values her relationships above all else, teaching us that it's okay to be both strong and vulnerable. A date with Usagi would surely involve lots of laughter, heartfelt conversations, and perhaps a little moonlight magic.

2) Nami - One Piece

Nami from One Piece is famous not just for steering a ship but also for being smart, in touch with her feelings, and really loyal to her friends. She used to steal to get by, however, now she's an important member of the Straw Hat Pirates, proving she's strong and determined.

Nami has a goal to make a map of the whole world, which shows she loves going on adventures and learning new things. If you went on a date with Nami, it wouldn't be just fun; you'd get to meet someone who tries to find the good everywhere and goes after what she wants in life.

3) Nezuko Kamado - Demon Slayer

Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer is a symbol of hope and not giving up. Even though she turns into a demon, Nezuko fights against her new urges to keep her brother and friends safe. Her mix of strength, determination, and cute behavior makes her very appealing.

Nezuko's way of always looking out for her family and the big sacrifices she makes show how strong family ties can be. A date with Nezuko would show you how powerful love can be, even when things are tough, and let you see her kind heart despite everything happening around her.

4) Yor Forger - Spy x Family

Yor Forger isn’t just any character; she’s a fascinating mix of a deadly assassin and a caring, albeit slightly awkward, mother. Her dual identity adds an intriguing layer of complexity to her character, making her stand out in Spy x Family.

Yor's fierce independence combined with her genuine efforts to provide a loving home shows a multifaceted woman capable of balancing a life of secrets with domestic bliss. A date with Yor would reveal the depth of her character, contrasting her deadly skills with her tender, caring nature.

5) Mitsuri - Demon Slayer

Hashiras are the top sword fighters in Demon Slayer, with Mitsuri being one of the strongest. Known as the Love Hashira, she seems nice and friendly but she's very powerful when fighting demons.

Mitsuri fights with a very long sword that's hard to use. It requires a lot of strength and flexibility, which only she has. She has fought against tough demons like Gyokko, Hantengu, and Nakime. Even Muzan, the main villain, was impressed by this female anime character at the end of the manga.

6) Maki Zen'in - Jujutsu Kaisen

Maki Zen'in from Jujutsu Kaisen is a great example of someone who never gives up. Even though she was born into a high-status family and can't see Cursed Energy, Maki is determined to prove herself through her abilities and willingness. Her complicated family ties and her choice to go her own way make her interesting.

Maki is strong and is fully committed to getting stronger, even when it's tough, showing she's brave and dedicated. Going on a date with Maki would teach you about not giving up and the value of going after what you want, no matter how hard it is.

7) Mikasa Ackerman - Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman is not just a formidable fighter but a strong female anime character with loyalty and emotional depth in Attack on Titan. Her life's upheavals crafted a resilient warrior, devoted to protecting those she loves.

Mikasa's complexity lies in her silent strength, her moments of vulnerability, and her determination to fight for a better world. Her love for Eren is profound, highlighting her capacity for deep emotions amidst chaos. A date with Mikasa would not just be a lesson in strength, but also an exploration of the power of human connection.

8) Demon Daki - Demon Slayer

Daki, a powerful demon from the Entertainment District story, is good at controlling her flesh. This female anime character has defeated seven Hashiras and could easily take over a whole district with her cleverness. She's only ranked below Nezuko because she relies on her brother, Gyutaro, but she's actually stronger.

Her main skill is using her Obi (a traditional Japanese belt) to attack enemies from a distance. The attacks are fast and come from many directions, making them hard to avoid or block. Since the Obi can move on its own, Daki doesn't have to directly control it. If the characters had to fight her one-on-one, Daki would likely win every time.

9) Nobara Kugisaki - Jujutsu Kaisen

Nobara Kugisaki adds a lot of energy and strong confidence to Jujutsu Kaisen. She's not scared to face battles and sticks to who she is, making her a strong fighter. Nobara doesn't care about what society expects, and she's proud of her power and being a woman.

She's also a good friend to her team, which shows a softer side to her tough image. This makes her not just good in fights but also loyal and passionate. Going on a date with Nobara would be uplifting, showing the happiness in staying true to yourself.

10) Makima - Chainsaw Man

Makima from Chainsaw Man is a key figure in the Devil Hunter group and is actually controlling everything from behind the scenes. She's the Control Devil, aiming to use Chainsaw Man's powers to eliminate all Devils and create a perfect world.

Despite her noble-sounding goal, she's willing to kill anyone to achieve it. Makima has the power to control anyone weaker than herself, from animals to using other Devils' powers. She's physically strong, smart, and tough to beat in a fight.

Chainsaw Man stands out for having many strong female characters, unlike some other stories that only feature a few. The series truly commits to showcasing powerful women, which is one of its defining qualities.

There we go—we've gone through a list of female anime characters who'd make great dates. They've got different kinds of strength, kindness, and charm. No matter, if you like the daring ones, the smart thinkers, or the kind-hearted souls, these female anime characters, show there's more to them than just being drawings.