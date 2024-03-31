Chainsaw Man chapter 161: What to expect

After Asa Mitaka and her friends gained two new allies in the previous installment, fans are more excited than ever for Chainsaw Man chapter 161, which is set to officially release on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 12 am JST. While Asa’s group expands its roster heading into the coming release, the yet to be named Devil Hunter, who was in charge of Nail and Katana, promises he’ll send someone who can easily kill them all in the near future.

Thus, fans are eager for any and all spoiler information on Chainsaw Man chapter 161. Unfortunately, however, the series’ digital publication process means it’s extremely unlikely that any reliable spoilers will be made available before the issue’s release. As a result, any alleged information on the internet currently is likely false.

However, there are some key developments in Chainsaw Man chapter 161, which fans can count on being covered, even without the help of spoilers. One of the major highlights of these dependable inclusions is none other than the reappearance of Denji, whose room Asa and friends are likely to reach by the issue’s end.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 likely to see Reze reappear on the side of Public Safety

What to expect

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 will most likely open with Asa and her group already making their way deeper into the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. She, War Devil Yoru, and/or Famine Devil Fami will likely ask Nail and Katana what they think the Devil Hunter meant with his parting words. However, the two are likely to have no answers whatsoever, either due to a lack of clarity or simply from not being kept in the loop.

The group will likely speculate on what’s coming for them before Fami, who seems to have the key intel for this rescue mission, will reveal that they’re approaching the room Chainsaw Man is in. The group will likely split up here, with Asa/Yoru and Fami heading towards the door while Katana and Nail stay behind with the others. Haruka Iseumi is likely to disobey orders and sneak away from the group to accompany Fami and Asa/Yoru here.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 should then see the lattermost trio arrive at the room where Denji is being kept, peering inside and drawing the connection that Denji truly is Chainsaw Man. This will likely lead to a freak-out moment from Iseumi, Asa, and Yoru alike, with the latter two’s discussion eventually breaking out into an argument, given the full context.

Fami will also likely confirm several times that Denji truly is Chainsaw Man here, also revealing that she knew his real identity from the beginning. Once the group moves past this revelation, they’ll likely begin scouting the opposition inside the room and discuss their plan to rescue Denji.

With the Devil Hunter who was last seen guarding Denji having already left, they’ll probably consider this rescue all but actually done, since there should be no opposition in the room.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 is likely to see the aforementioned Devil Hunter make good on his promise here, revealing that he has sent the Bomb Devil Lady Reze after the group. The chapter should end with the full reveal of her reappearance, as well as confirmation that she does intend to kill everyone present.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 release date and time

