"Chainsaw Man's woman": Fans find a new favorite dynamic in chapter 160

Despite Denji’s struggles in romance throughout the series thus far, “Chainsaw Man’s Woman” is seemingly identified within chapter 160 of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series.

Likewise, given the seriousness of the Denji Rescue Arc in context, fans were somewhat taken aback by this sudden injection of comedy into it.

While the relationship is hardly made official in the issue, fans are nevertheless relishing this latest dynamic, which introduced the idea of “Chainsaw Man’s Woman.” This, of course, comes from the dialogue between War Devil Yoru and Katana Man in chapter 160, which sees the two bond over their shared desire to fight the titular hero.

Despite Yoru being called “Chainsaw Man’s Woman” as she expresses how she wants to fight and kill him, fans are in love with the new dynamic and immediately respond to it with overwhelming praise. Some are even going as far as to call it their favorite new dynamic of part 2 so far, which is certainly high praise.

Chapter 160’s “Chainsaw Man’s Woman” bit has fans falling in love with the series all over again

Part of the reason why fan reception to the “Chainsaw Man’s Woman” bit is so positive is likely due to how Fujimoto-esque the scene itself is and the specific dialogue used within it.

Given that one of the biggest criticisms of part 2 thus far has been that it lacks the spirit that part 1 oozed, scenes like this help to further redeem part 2 in the eyes of those who make such assertions.

The scene is also incredibly hilarious considering the full context, with Katana Man implying that both his and Yoru’s disdain for the titular character is, in a way, a sort of affection for him. While a bond between bitter enemies is a common shonen trope, Fujimoto’s approach is unique because of the context in which this bond is established for all involved.

The future of the “Chainsaw Man’s Woman” bit is also hilarious to consider, especially since Katana Man and Yoru are part of a rescue party for the person they want to kill. While part 2’s detractors would likely claim this scene doesn’t “fix” their aforementioned issues with the Academy saga thus far, it’s clearly a step in the right direction.

Fan reaction

Likewise, fans are nearly universally praising the scene, whether by nature of being excited to see the “AsaDen” ship “confirmed” as canon or for the sheer hilarity and absurdity of the scene itself. Many are also looking ahead to the future implications of the claim, with one X user going as far as to say the following:

“I think these words alone would be enough to wake Denji up.”

Fans are also cracking jokes about the hilarity of Katana Man’s comments “canonizing” the AsaDen ship, with one fan saying,

“KATANA MAN NOT JUST NO #1 CHAINSAW MAN HATER BUT ALSO NO #1 ASADEN SHIPPER.”

Clearly, fans are having fun with this newest dynamic introduced in chapter 160. Likewise, with Katana Man seemingly having betrayed Public Safety, many are looking forward to the future, given the rapport they’ve already established. One fan even went as far as to claim:

“Yoru and Katana [Man] are besties.”

Regardless of how long this honeymoon period of theirs lasts, it’s clear fans are enjoying it while it’s here. Hopefully Fujimoto continues to pair the two together, especially in light of how popular this minimal interaction has been so far.

