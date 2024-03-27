Chainsaw Man chapter 161: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 is set to release on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGAPlus website. While Asa Mitaka and co have gained two new powerful allies in the previous release, it seems an even deadlier force is now coming for them as a result.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 161 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 161, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 release date and time

Katana Man looks to get revenge on Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 161 and beyond (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 161?

Denji is set to be rescued by his old enemies in Chainsaw Man chapter 161 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 began with Yoru asking Fami if she could use her powers, which seemed to not be the case. Katana Man then recognized Yoru as Asa, prompting Yoru to relinquish control of their shared body to her. Katana Man then ranted about how the world’s a mess because of Chainsaw Man and kids like them who worshiped him. The Nail Fiend also shared some words on Katana Man’s origins here, prompting them to get into a quarrel.

However, the unnamed Devil Hunter then told them to stop and kill Asa and co already, prompting Asa to ask Katana Man if he has beef with Chainsaw Man. He confirmed this, prompting Asa to say they were there to fight Chainsaw Man, which Haruka Iseumi was in disbelief at. Asa likewise promised to take him to Chainsaw Man, suggesting a truce. However, it then became apparent that Katana Man didn’t know he was guarding Chainsaw Man.

The Devil Hunter reminded Katana and Nail that they wouldn’t get what they each wanted if they disobeyed his orders, saying their best bet was to do as he said. However, Nail and Katana both decided to defect, prompting the Devil Hunter to escape and threaten a return with something powerful enough to kill all of them. The chapter ended with Yoru taking back over her and Asa’s body and bonding with Katana as she revealed she also lives to kill Chainsaw Man.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 161 (speculative)?

With a potential fight avoided, Chainsaw Man chapter 161 should open up with Asa’s group (their two new members included) finally arriving at where Denji is being held. They’ll likely confirm that he’s inside the room they’re preparing to enter, but shouldn’t get the chance to enter it thanks to the unnamed Devil Hunter’s return.

While it’s unclear exactly what the Devil Hunter plans to return and fight with in chapter 161 and beyond, one popular fan theory is that he’s enlisting the help of the Bomb Devil, Lady Reze. As the only Weapons Hybrid yet to appear in part 2 thus far, now seems like the perfect time to reintroduce her, especially given her past with Denji.

