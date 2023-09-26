Chainsaw Man chapter 144: Katana Man returns alongside a new Fiend to assault the Chainsaw Man Church

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 was released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, bringing with it the highly-anticipated next issue in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship series. While fans were expecting the continued returns of the Weapons Hybrids following Quanxi’s appearance in the previous issue, what they were given was not predicted by many.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 opened up by introducing a completely new character, one who is seemingly the Nail Fiend based on the issue’s title of Guns, Nails, Katana. Likewise, the chapter ends with the reappearance of Katana Man, who appears just in the nick of time to rescue the Nail Fiend.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 gives readers what they wanted, but not exactly how they wanted it

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 begins with several members of the Chainsaw Man Church shown to be carrying guns as they wait for the coming attack from Public Safety. Nobana Higashiyama questions why they had this many guns, to which the old man from the previous issue says they’re a light bestowed on them by Chainsaw Man.

He asserts that they’ll use this light to drive away the darkness within the government, saying it’s Chainsaw Man’s will. The Church members then begin chanting “Chainsaw Man rules,” while the police order one Special Division 7 agent to enter through the front and another through the back. The agent entering through the front crashes through the door, prompting the old man to tell Nobana and the others to aim.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 reveals the intruder to be a new Fiend, one with the right side of its brain exposed and three nails sticking out of it. It’s also carrying a hammer behind its back. As mentioned above, this is most likely the Nail Fiend, considering the issue’s title of Guns, Nails, Katana.

The Nail Fiend then comments that all the fighters are just “moppets,” adding that kids shouldn’t play with guns. The old man commands them to fire, but the Nail Fiend dodges expertly, kicking one kid into the wall before using two hammers to nail him to it via his clothes. The Nail Fiend does this to several others while commenting that children’s hands are meant for studying.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 sees the Nail Fiend add that guns should never be put into children’s hands before approaching one of the restrained students. It then asks the student if they can make it a promise, begging them to use their hands only to hold mechanical pencils and not guns. The student responds with a “yeah, sure,” making the Nail Fiend upset enough to strike him in the head with a hammer while demanding he speak politely.

The other students shriek in horror at this, while the old man comments on how Public Safety Devil Hunters sell their souls to Devils. He asserts that he’s not like them and will instead become a Devil himself. The old man asserts that he’ll fight evil with evil and Devils with Devils before calling himself justice incarnate in his fully transformed form.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 sees the unbothered Nail Fiend comment on the arrogance of humans. The old man attacks the Nail Fiend, saying it’ll face the Church’s justice. However, Katana Man then appears, questioning what the old man means by justice before slicing his leg off. The chapter ends with Katana man slicing him in half while saying there’s no such thing as justice when it comes to Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144: In summation

While Chainsaw Man chapter 144 does unfortunately announce a break next week, this latest installment for the series is nevertheless a quality one, even if somewhat short and sweet. Likewise, although fans didn’t quite get the reappearances they were hoping for in this issue, Katana Man’s appearance suggests that more part 1 characters will return.

The issue also does a great job of introducing readers to the presumed Nail Fiend, whose debut is also an exciting one in and of itself. Like Beam and many other Fiends from the first part of the series, the Nail Fiend also appears to have unique personality quirks. Hopefully, more time will be spent developing their character as the series continues past its coming break week.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

