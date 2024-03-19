Chainsaw Man chapter 159: Special Division 7 returns as Yoru gears up for a fight

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 was released on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Asa Mitaka and Famine Devil Fami’s raid on the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. Likewise, fans were wholly unsure of what to expect from the issue given the addition of Haruka Iseumi, Nobana Higashiyama, and Seigi Akoku to the pair’s ranks.

One guess from fans which did prove accurate in Chainsaw Man chapter 159 was the appearance of a Public Safety Devil Hunter to give Asa and co a larger threat to deal with. However, this introduction brought not only the Devil Hunter in question, but the rest of Special Division 7 as well.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 reintroduces Special Division 7 in stellar fashion

Chainsaw Man chapter 159: An exit…?

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 began with Haruka Iseumi telling Nobana Higashiyama and Seigi Akoku that they don't have to come with him. While Seigi said he had nowhere else to go, Nobana claimed he didn’t know the way out but did want to leave. As he said this, he stumbled upon a door which he thought was an exit, going up to the glass window in its center and looking inside.

However, this was revealed to be a room where those humans who’ve transformed into Chainsaw Men were being kept, with one woman at the door’s glass and staring at Nobana. He and the Guillotine Devil Guilly exclaimed upon seeing this, prompting Iseumi, Fami, and Asa to look back and see what happened.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 then saw someone explaining that the people in that room were living ordinary lives until yesterday, eventually revealing this person as a Public Safety Devil Hunter. In fact, it’s the same Devil Hunter who was tasked with keeping an eye on Denji and killing him if he attempts to flee. The Devil Hunter continued by discussing how strange and sudden the transformation is, discussing popular theories on what the trigger is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159's reappearance of the Devil Hunter guarding Denji suggests that Asa and co are close to his location (Image via Shueisha)

He points out two in particular, which claim that you’ll either turn if you like Chainsaw Man above a certain amount, or that there are a lot of hidden monsters amongst those who worship him. He says he has no idea what to believe as Iseumi tells Nobana to get up, but Nobana is frozen in place as the Devil Hunter speaks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 then asks the group something by referring to them as the Chainsaw Man fan club, asking why a chainsaw sprouted from his wife’s head, but there's are “unmarred.” He puts his hand against the glass as he says this, with the woman Nobana saw earlier doing the same. This seemingly confirms that this woman is indeed his wife.

Iseumi is shocked at this development, while the Devil Hunter continues saying that his wife never missed a day packing his lunch, but still turned into a monster. He adds that the annoying old man next door to them is still human, asking them why they think that is and if there’s no god. He continues by questioning why this happened to him, saying that he’s never done anything wrong in his life.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159: Round 2

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 sees Iseumi call out to the still frozen Nobana again, while Asa turns to the Devil Hunter and asks him if he’s not done anything wrong even once in his life. The Devil Hunter turns back to her and says that maybe one thing would be his affair with a woman from the office. However, he justifies this by saying that it only lasted six months.

As he says this, War Devil Yoru begins taking over her and Asa’s shared body, shaming the Devil Hunter as this happens. She then kicks Fami in her back while claiming the Devil Hunter is just buying time. The next page sees Katana Man burst through a nearby wall, narrowly missing Fami as a result of Yoru’s intervention.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 sees Katana Man curse this as Fami calls out to Guilly. However, it’s revealed that Guilly has reverted into his totem form, prompting Fami to call him useless. As she says this, the Nail Fiend appears behind her and prepares to strike her, prompting Asa to kick Fami in her head to move her out of the way as a result.

Fami complains about pain as her nose starts bleeding, while the Nail Fiend laughs and tells Yoru to be more gentle when she’s pushing her out of the way. The issue ends with Yoru standing tall to oppose the pair, seemingly setting up a new fight for her and Fami in the next issue. It’s also confirmed that the series will not be taking a break week following this release.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 159 serves as an exciting entry in the Denji Rescue arc, and also does a great job of setting up what should be an enthralling multi-chapter fight. Likewise, with Yoru and Fami now set to fight the same Devil Hunter that was tasked with protecting Denji, it seems that the pair have reached their final barrier to actually rescuing him.

This makes it even more unlikely that their fight resolves quickly, with the impending bout likely serving as the climax for the Denji rescue arc. However, it’s nevertheless exciting to know that this should be one of, if not the last obstacle overall for Fami and Yoru to clear before being able to complete their mission.

