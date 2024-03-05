Chainsaw Man chapter 157: Yoru and Fami come to Denji's rescue as Asa blows their cover

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 was released on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024, bringing with it the followup to the last issue’s incredibly tantalizing and controversial cliffhanger tease. While there was much debate about exactly who had arrived to rescue Denji, the opening pages of the latest entry in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series confirmed this to be Asa Mitaka.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 157 also shockingly confirmed that Asa brought an unexpected ally with her in the form of Famine Devil Fami. With the two working together, Denji’s rescue seems all but guaranteed. However, Asa’s penchant for tripping and falling at the wrong time threatens their operation before it can truly begin.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 sees Asa’s self-fulfilling prophecy continue to terrorize her

Chainsaw Man chapter 157: War and Famine together again

Denji's saviors are finally revealed in Chainsaw Man chapter 156 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 picks up immediately where the previous entry left off, revealing Asa Mitaka to be the one standing outside the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. She’s also revealed to be joined by Famine Devil Fami, as well as missing her arm which Hirofumi Yoshida cut off. Fami likewise asks Asa if her arm hurts, to which she says it’s fine and instead asks why they’re wearing school uniforms for the mission.

Fami responds that it’s the least suspicious outfit they can wear since the center sometimes hosts high school tours. Fami then explains that they’re ten steps from tripping security sensors, which will result in weapons being fired on them without restraint. War Devil Yoru then takes over Asa’s body here, asking Fami where Chainsaw Man is inside the center.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 sees her respond that he’s in underground floor B3, and that destroying the entrance before them is their only way in. It’s then revealed that they planned for Asa to be the one to destroy it. Asa takes control of her body again here, asking Fami once more that beating Chainsaw Man will really save him. Fami confirms this while Asa longingly touches her right shoulder.

Asa's appearance confirms she'll learn the truth of Denji's identity sometime after Chainsaw Man chapter 157 (Image via Shueisha)

Yoru then appears, asking Asa if she’s getting cold feet and telling her to pull herself together. Asa thinks of the times Chainsaw Man saved her, saying it’s her turn to save him now as she and Fami both approach the entrance. In the security room, two guards comment on how they don’t appear to be Devils, but should fire at them anyway just to be safe.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 then revealed that the turrets aren’t firing, and that they also look different than they normally should. Fami then reveals that Asa had saved 1.33 million yen total, and used it to purchase the center’s weapons system via a contract Fami drew up. It’s emphasized that this is at least how Asa herself perceives the transaction, prompting her to order her “College Fund Turrets” to fire at the entrance.

As they do so, Yoru comments on how it’s impossible to buy weapons systems so cheaply, praising Asa’s naivety. Fami responded that Yoru was right, and that she and Asa are able to turn things into weapons without touching them now. Likewise, it’s confirmed that their power growth is directly due to the growing fears of war.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157: Infiltration successful?

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 reveals that Asa successfully broke down the door with her turrets, as a notice is put out to those inside the facility about two Devils breaking in. The security guards then comment on how the other weapons systems are also unresponsive, before recognizing Asa from her association with the Chainsaw Man Church.

It’s likewise revealed that “the Chainsaw Man Church’s leaders” are being held underground in the facility, which could explain Fami’s involvement in the operation. Focus then returns to the pair, where Fami says they won’t be able to use the facility’s weapons up ahead, and Asa will likewise need to engage any enemies directly herself.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 sees Asa argue that Fami should fight since she only has one arm herself, to which Fami replies that she’s their trump card and should likewise be saved for last. Asa comments on how helpful she is as the two approach a corner, with Fami telling Asa to stop at the last minute.

It’s revealed that a group of armed guards are around the corner, while Fami warns Asa that despite how strong she has become, a single mistake could kill her from this point on. She also warns Asa to be cautious, which she says she understands as the two exit the corner. Immediately upon doing this, Asa hilariously trips and falls at the worst time possible as usual, earning the attention of the armed guards as a result.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 sees the guards notice the pair as Asa has a horrified look on her face. With a fight seemingly set to begin, the issue ends with Fami commenting on how much of a klutz Asa is, as she prepares to summon what seems to be the Falling Devil.

At a minimum, it seems she’s set to summon some sort of Devil using the same statue-technique she was shown to use with the Falling Devil in chapter 131. It’s also confirmed that the series will not be taking a break week, meaning chapter 158 will release next Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157: In summation

Overall, the latest entry in Fujimoto’s flagship series is one of the most exciting and eventful in recent memory, setting off what should be an incredible near future for the story. While some long-standing questions in the fanbase nevertheless remain with the reveal of Asa as Denji’s savior, it’s undoubtedly the right move for Part 2’s overall narrative.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 also does a great job of communicating that while Asa and Yoru’s powers have grown, they’re far from invincible. Their still missing a right arm implicitly tells readers this, with the issue also explicitly communicating this via Asa’s words to Fami about how she’s unable to fight fully with just one arm.

