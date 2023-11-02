Chainsaw Man's Fire Devil plotline is the connecting thread part 2 needed (& this theory proves it)

Fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man series recently learned of quite a few impactful revelations. Famine Devil Fami and the Chainsaw Man Church’s ultimate plans were revealed, as was the timing of the Death Devil’s debut in the series. Most of the information centered on the Fire Devil, revealed as the true identity of the alleged Justice Devil whom Churchgoers had been contracting with.

It was revealed that the Fire Devil allowed its contractors to become what they most desired to be. Many Churchgoers contracted with it, transforming into Chainsaw Man.

While this does set up an exciting future for Chainsaw Man’s second part, it also answers some questions about past events that have confused fans for quite some time.

Chainsaw Man’s reveal of the Fire Devil quells all doubts about Fujimoto’s direction for the series

The Fire Devil as a connecting thread

With the reveal of the Fire Devil as Chainsaw Man’s so-called Justice Devil, fans are now looking back at part 2’s story to see how this connects the arc’s various events.

Twitter user @alego_cos (Alego) recently posted a thread in which they asserted that the contracts represent “losing yourself in desire,” adding that this aspect is seen in many characters.

According to @alego_cos, while it’s said that “most” contractees lose themselves, there’s likely a spectrum when it comes to the state of control each one feels. This can be seen via Yuko, who showed various levels of restriction and self-control when saying goodbye to Asa Mitaka.

Yuko’s character also highlights that the contractees can have their own thoughts drowned out by the Fire Devil’s influence, further impacting the level of self-control they have.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man’s newest batch of Churchgoer zombies is probably experiencing something similar. Like Yuko and Asa’s class president, they are willing to kill and use other delusional methods to get what they want, which is also what’s happening with the Churchgoers. They’ve lost control of their own thoughts as their deepest desires take over their bodies.

To put it another way, the Fire Devil contractees have a fire lit inside of them, which is fueled by inner desire, eventually burning away their normal selves. From there, the fire permanently damages the object it's burning beyond repair, scarring anyone lucky enough to survive it permanently.

Again, this can be seen with Yuko, who regained a humanoid form but was unable to fully transform back into her human self.

One Chainsaw Man character who could also represent this scarred survival of a Fire Devil contract is Haruka Iseumi, whose entire identity is built around the titular hero. In the same breath, he still has his own personality and convictions, emphasized by his speaking out about being kept in the dark regarding the Church’s weapons caches.

Speaking of Iseumi, it’s also theorized that one of his friends, Seigi Akoku, could be the Fire Devil himself. Fans have always said Akoku looks similar to Agni, a character from Fujimoto’s Fire Punch manga series. Seigi’s first name can also be read as “justice” in Japanese, and his last name can be read as “aguni” in the language.

Learning the truth about his friend may even give Iseumi the push he needs to survive the fire that burns inside him.

@alego_cos also pointed out that both Asa and Denji’s arcs in part 2 so far have centered on their respective desires.

Denji wants to be the titular hero but also wants Nayuta’s safety and for them to have a normal life. Asa, on the other hand, wants her heart to be in the right place, even if she makes mistakes. She also wants intimacy and companionship despite being scared of them. Her desire to save the series' eponymous vigilante unifies these two wishes.

While fans have so far doubted Fujimoto’s writing in the series’ second part, it’s clear that everything that preceded this point in the story has been written with intent. With the Academy saga seemingly set to enter its second half, all that remains to be seen is whether or not Fujimoto can stick the landing.

