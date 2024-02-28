Does Reze appear in Chainsaw Man chapter 156? Explored

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 saw Chainsaw Man chapter 156 officially released via Shueisha’s various platforms and partner sites. Within, fans of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series sadly got confirmation of their worst fears, with Denji being held in Public Safety’s Tokyo Devil Detention Center.

Moreover, Chainsaw Man chapter 156 confirmed that the deal Denji had previously struck with Hirofumi Yoshida was now off thanks to his most recent transformation into the titular hero. This unfortunately meant that Denji’s horrific fate and future were sealed, setting him up to be experimented on by Public Safety for his regenerative powers as seen in the issue.

While certainly a depressing issue overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 156 still gives fans something to look forward to in the form of a setup for Denji’s escape. While fans don’t know who has arrived to break him out, dialogue present at the issue’s end would suggest it to be Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru. However, there are some fans who think that Bomb Girl Reze is the one who appears at the issue’s end to save her former lover.

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 likely setting up both Reze and Asa to rescue Denji together

Unfortunately, Chainsaw Man chapter 156 ends without confirming exactly who appeared to rescue Denji. That being said, a majority of the fanbase seems to think Reze is the one shown at the issue’s end, either standing next to Asa or by herself thanks to some key details about the character’s visible design. However, this has yet to be officially confirmed, meaning that it’s only likely that Reze appeared at the end of the chapter as of this article’s writing.

One of the main reasons why fans so vehemently believe that Reze is the one who appeared to rescue Denji stems from how overtly Fujimoto is setting up the reappearance of Asa and Yoru. By having someone say that it would take a “war” to free someone from the Tokyo Devil Detention Center as the unknown character appears at the issue’s end, Fujimoto is making his intentions quite clear.

Likewise, if this does actually prove to be Asa and Yoru beyond Chainsaw Man chapter 156, all suspense is ruined by the subtle prior reveal via the aforementioned line of dialogue. Alternatively, to reveal that Reze is at least with Asa and Yoru, if not the only one to show up for Denji, would provide a great twist which many fans are likely to not see coming.

There’s also the fact that what can be seen of the outfit the unknown character is wearing suggests it to be Reze more so than Asa. For example, the socks and shoes shown at the end of chapter 156 match the design of Reze’s original outfit almost perfectly. There’s also the fact that the character appears to be wearing shorts of some kind, which also matches Reze’s original outfit.

Likewise, Asa and Yoru have yet to be seen wearing anything other than a long dress which goes past their knees, even during their date with Denji. Considering fans can see the legs of the character in question from their knees down with no dress in sight, this suggests that it is indeed Reze rather than Asa or Yoru.

In short, it’s currently unknown for certain whether or not Reze does appear in Chainsaw Man chapter 156. However, all currently available evidence as of this article’s writing points to the likely conclusion that Reze did indeed appear at the issue’s end.

