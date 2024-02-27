Chainsaw Man: Yoshida is being used by Public Safety (& chapter 156 proves it)

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 saw the latest installment of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga released, bringing with it a shocking update on Denji’s status. Unfortunately, the issue does confirm fans’ worst fears, seeing Denji fully in the custody of Public Safety at the Tokyo Devil Detention Center building.

The latest release for the Chainsaw Man manga also confirmed why Denji is being kept there, seeing his body being experimented with by Public Safety for its regenerative properties. Fans also learned that Hirofumi Yoshida has seemingly fully bent the knee to Public Safety, and appears to be truly on their side in the Denji scenario.

However, some Chainsaw Man fans have pointed out some aspects of Yoshida’s behavior and the context of the situation he finds himself in as a reason why he may not actually be a Public Safety ally. In fact, it almost seems as though Yoshida is being used by Public Safety due to his closeness with Denji.

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 sets up Yoshida to finally side with Denji in the coming breakout operation

Expand Tweet

In Chainsaw Man chapter 156, Yoshida appears as Denji wakes up in his hospital bed, speaking with him and getting him up to speed on how long he was asleep for. Unfortunately, Yoshida also reprimands Denji for transforming into the titular character, confirming that he can no longer help him or Nayuta as a result of Denji breaking their promise.

However, there’s a key moment where Yoshida appears to be patting Denji’s head. While he also exits the room with a needle in his hand and confirms he gave Denji a sedative, this doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t also show his friend some silent affection in the process. Furthermore, the presence of his superiors and his junior Fumiko Mifune just outside the door explains why Yoshida may have chosen this silent display of affection.

There’s also the fact that Yoshida is very short and curt with his supervisors, indicating that he is disheartened by their presence and how he must likewise act. Moreover, the presence of his superiors in and of itself suggests that Yoshida is being forced to do something he otherwise wouldn’t. Chainsaw Man fans have also pointed out the stark difference in this meeting between Yoshida and Denji compared to their last.

Expand Tweet

When the pair last met, the circumstances were very similar. Both times Denji awoke to find himself restrained in an undisclosed Public Safety location, and lunged forward at Yoshida after being unsatisfied with the answer he received regarding Nayuta’s status. However, a stark difference between the two exists in Yoshida’s expression, with his look in their latest meeting being much more solemn and stern than in their prior one.

Chainsaw Man fans are also pointing to the silence Yoshida has when Denji first asks his questions about Nayuta. Again, with his superiors listening right outside, this suggests that he’s playing his cards close to his chest and keeping his true allegiances secret for now. While it is possible that he simply doesn’t know Nayuta’s location and status, this doesn’t explain his initial silence on the matter.

Unfortunately, this is all currently speculative, with chapter 156 not giving any concrete evidence as to Yoshida’s true intentions and allegiances beyond what’s mentioned above. Thankfully, with the series not taking a break week before the release of chapter 157, readers shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out the truth.

Related links

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 highlights

Who is Hirofumi Yoshida in Chainsaw Man?

Chainsaw Man Reze arc trailer Easter Eggs