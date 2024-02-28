Chainsaw Man chapter 156: Who appears at the end? The mysterious identity, explored

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 156, the manga series took a gruesome turn as Denji was detained by Public Safety to get dismembered. To make matters worse, he was kept inside the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, which has seemingly never been compromised.

Just as one of the surgeons was explaining the feats accomplished by the detention center, someone could be seen standing outside the facility. From the looks of it, it seems like someone has arrived to rescue Denji from the detention center. Unfortunately, the manga did not reveal the identity of the character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Who appears at the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 156?

While Chainsaw Man chapter 156 does not reveal who appears at the end of the chapter, there is good reason to believe that it is Asa Mitaka/Yoru. This can be deduced from what one of the surgeons said about the Tokyo Devil Detention Center.

According to the surgeon, since the founding of the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, no devil has managed to escape the facility. This is because armed personnel are on-site around the clock. With that, the detention center is prepared for all forms of contingencies.

The surgeon added that the recent Chainsaw Man incident was also no exception to this feat. Hence, he believed that it would take a war to compromise the facility's security. Right as the surgeon said this, the manga showed a panel of a character standing outside the facility, hinting at someone having arrived to rescue Denji.

Whenever a manga illustrates a scene in such a way, the dialogue from the scene in many cases hints at the identity of the mysterious character. In this case, when the manga showed the mysterious character's legs, the dialogue stated "It would take a war to compromise the facility's security."

There is a good chance that the manga was hinting at the arrival of the War Devil Yoru at the detention center. With that, it can be deduced that the character who appears at the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 156 was none other than the War Devil Yoru herself or her host, Asa Mitaka.

The last time Asa Mitaka appeared in the manga was back in chapter 148. At the time, she was fending off Yoshida with her War Devil powers. Right after, War Devil Yoru took control over her, only to realize that she and Asa had experienced a huge power boost. Moments later, Yoru witnessed that the world around her was in chaos. This meant that her powers got boosted because people began to fear war again. Yoru was left ecstatic from this realization.

That said, the manga series has yet to confirm the identity of the mysterious character. Hence, there is also the possibility that the character is Reze. Many fans believe that the character is Reze due to the similar style in footwear. Moreover, out of the remaining characters, she is the only one capable of creating a war-like scenario with her bomb devil powers.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until Chainsaw Man chapter 157 gets released to get a confirmation about the mysterious character's identity.

