Chainsaw Man manga: Why the perfect time for Reze's return is now

Chainsaw Man manga's latest update has seen Denji let himself loose as following his long drought from being Chainsaw Man, he has finally assumed his devil persona. However, this time, he did not hide his true feelings and revealed, how despite all the pain, he loved turning into Chainsaw Man.

The chapter saw Denji turning into Chainsaw Man after the Chainsaw Man church members burned down his house, effectively killing all his pets. Hence, Denji wreaked havoc by turning into the weapon hybrid, following which he killed and consumed his enemies, all while expressing his love of turning into Chainsaw Man. With such developments, it would be the best time for Reze to make his return in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Why Reze must return to Chainsaw Man manga now

Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

As fans can see in the Chainsaw Man manga, the devil hybrids that featured in the Public Safety Saga are finally making their return to the series in the Academy Saga. While several characters like Quanxi, Katana Man, and others have made their return, there is one character who has yet to make her return. She is none other than Bomb Devil Hybrid - Lady Reze.

Up until now, all the hybrids that have returned to the series have either sided with the Public Safety or the Chainsaw Man Church. However, Lady Reze hasn't been described to be on either side. Hence, there is a good chance that she might return to the series as a beacon of hope for Denji.

Denji and Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given how Denji has essentially lost hold of himself, Reze could return to the series and save him and his life. While many fans do not want Reze to be the character who "saves" Denji, she was the only character in his past who saw him as his own person and not a brutal and corrupt person.

This was evident from the fact that she returned to meet Denji when she was on the brink of leaving Japan. At the end of the Bomb Girl Arc, Denji saved Reze from drowning. Following that, he offered her to run away together. With that in mind, he informed her that he would wait for her at the cafe the next day.

Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Reze wasn't planning to run away with Denji and was set to get on a train to leave the city. Just then, she was reminded of Denji after she happened to gaze at a flower that Denji had previously given her. Thus, she decided to take Denji's offer to run away with him together. Hence, she left the train station and headed back to the café where she formerly worked.

Unfortunately, Reze and Denji's reunion was foiled by Makima. She wanted to stop the Bomb Girl from taking Denji away from her grasp. This effectively left Denji heartbroken, leading him to think that Reze did not care about him.

Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, as the manga fans know, Reze was planning to run away with Denji. Thus, her return to the Chainsaw Man manga might just end up being perfect. Moreover, her addition to the story could also create some rivalry between her and Asa Mitaka. Therefore, Reze might not be able to return to the Chainsaw Man manga at a better time than the present story arc.