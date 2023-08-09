Chainsaw Man fan art turns Asa Mitaka into a 'reasonably smart girl'

With the release of Chainsaw Man volume 15, the manga released an extra side story featuring Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru watching a movie together. Along with this side story, the manga released new illustrations of the two characters. While Yoru was shown in a Cheongsam, Asa was illustrated in a bunny-girl outfit.

Fans loved the illustrations and hoped the manga would release more such visuals. That's when a fan of the anime uploaded their fan art of Asa Mitaka in the bunny-girl outfit. Needless to say, fans admired the artwork and praised the artist for their fantastic work.

Chainsaw Man fans relish Asa Mitaka's "reasonable girl" fan art

The Chainsaw Man extra story saw Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru watching a movie together. However, instead of focusing on the movie, Asa was much more focused on the actress and compared herself to the person on-screen.

Asa believed that the actresses on TV were very adorable. Thus, she began thinking about how she could become an actress if she worked on her makeup skills and clothing. However, given that she did not want to become an actress, Asa did not want to put that much effort into it. Instead, she believed that she was reasonably much smarter than the actress.

Considering that Asa's bunny-girl outfit illustration was placed right next to the panel, the fan artist @kaminari_ss, upon creating their artwork, captioned his artwork, "Asa, a reasonably smart gal."

The fan art saw Asa Mitaka in the bunny-girl outfit. However, instead of Asa being shy upon wearing the outfit, the illustration portrayed her as confident and happy to wear the same. This was portrayed through her pose in the illustration, which was completely different from the one in the Chainsaw Man manga volume.

Fans loved the fan art and praised the artist for their brilliant work. Even though the original illustration was in black and white, the artist was able to bring a lot of character into the illustration through their artwork. There was a lot of focus on the texture and lighting. Hence, the fan art gave quite a realistic touch to Asa Mitaka.

While, often, fans only end up praising the artwork, this time, a lot of focus was drawn towards the artist. Fans praised the artist for all their artworks to date. Along with that, the post itself received a lot of engagement.

That said, Chainsaw Man fans generally disliked Asa Mitaka. Given her personality, fans were often left confused why she had become the protagonist of the second part. While Asa was a relatively good-looking girl, her refusal to put much effort into herself often left many questioning her style.

However, fans loved her latest bunny-girl outfit and found her to be adorable. It is reasonable to say that people have found a new liking for the protagonist. Hence, they are bound to hope for more such illustrations to be released by the mangaka Tatasuki Fujimoto in the future. As for now, they love the fan art done by the Chainsaw Man fan @kaminari_ss and hope to see similar works by them in the near future.

