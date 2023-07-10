Who are the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man? Everything to know about the dysfunctional cohesive unit

The Four Horsemen form quite an important group when it comes to the Chainsaw Man lore. While few of these devils have already appeared in the manga, they are yet to make their appearance or reveal themselves in the anime. This has led fans to wonder who the Four Horsemen are and what their goals are as well.

Since the start of Chainsaw Man, the manga has revealed three of the Four Horsemen already. In the first part, Denji was pitted against the Control Devil Makima. In the second part, the War Devil Yoru is after him. Meanwhile, the Famine Devil has her own goal of stopping the apocalypse prophesized by Nostradamus.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man: Who are the Four Horsemen?

Pochita as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Four Horsemen is a group of four powerful devils, namely the Control Devil, War Devil, Famine Devil, and Death Devil. These devils, together with the weapon devils, once went up against the Chainsaw Devil Pochita in Hell. In addition, these are the only four devils who remember the devils that the Chainsaw Devil devoured.

In Chainsaw Man, any devil that gets devoured by Pochita gets erased from existence, which means that no one would remember that they existed. However, the Four Horsemen are able to retain that memory, evident from the fact that Makima named several devils that Kishibe had no clue about.

Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, the Four Horsemen are able to remember those devils, and thus, along with other devils in Hell, consider Chainsaw Devil a threat to their existence. That said, despite the fact that they are part of a group, they aren't cohesive. After the Chainsaw Devil Pochita escaped from his battle against the Four Horsemen in Hell, he went to Earth. Following him, the Four Horsemen also arrived on Earth, albeit after parting ways with each other.

The Control Devil assumed the identity of a human, Makima. She later became the head of the Public Safety Special Division 4. Upon discovering that Denji had fused with the Chainsaw Devil, she got him into the organization. However, as far as her goal was concerned, it is later revealed that she wanted to use Pochita's powers to kill the other three Horsemen.

Yoru as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga PV (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, the War Devil took the form of an owl and possessed Asa Mitaka, soon after which she named herself Yoru. Her goal was to get the Chainsaw Devil to vomit the Nuclear Weapons Devil, which would inadvertently increase her strength. Thus, she planned to find Chainsaw Man and used Asa to possibly create a weapon strong enough to defeat Pochita.

As for the Famine Devil, Fami, she was on her mission to stop the prophecies by Nostradamus. Thus, she sought help from the other devils of the Four Horsemen. In the meantime, the second incarnation of Control Devil, Nayuta, neither cared about such goals, nor did she care about saving the world.

Lastly, the Death Devil is yet to show up in the manga. However, as evident from its name, the Death Devil is a devil that embodies the fear of death. Fans will have to wait until the devil is revealed in the manga to learn more about it.

