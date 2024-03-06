Chainsaw Man chapter 157: How did Asa Mitaka lose her arm? Explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 came out on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and Asa Mitaka has returned to the story, with her and Fami assaulting the security center where Denji is. Most fans were anticipating the arrival of Asa with the cliffhanger of chapter 156 and author Tatsuki Fujimoto has delivered on that front, although some readers also pointed out that she is missing an arm.

Indeed, the recent events of Chainsaw Man chapter 157 emphasize that Asa is missing an arm, and Fami, the Famine Devil who is joining her in this quest, asks her if she can fight in that state. The reason Asa lost her arm goes back to chapter 145 of the manga and has a lot to do with the fight with Hirofumi Yoshida, one of the members of Public Safety.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Asa Mitaka is missing an arm in Chainsaw Man chapter 157

Expand Tweet

Recent events in Chainsaw Man chapter 157 saw the return of Asa Mitaka in the story to rescue Denji from Public Safety and a lot of fans have noticed that she is missing an arm. This is due to something that happened during the events of chapter 145 in the manga when she went up against Hirofumi Yoshida in battle, with the latter cutting her arm with his sword.

Yoshida is a former Private Devil Hunter who was hired by Public Safety by Makima in the first part of the story. He was keeping tabs on Denji and eventually Asa when he discovered the latter's powers. As Denji was beginning to lose control and Asa didn't want to have anything to do with their Public Safety affairs, Yoshida was tasked with dealing with her.

The fight was never fully shown in the manga, which is something that a lot of fans have pointed out with Asa's return in Chainsaw Man chapter 157. However, two key moments were shown, one being Asa's powers increasing because of the growing fear of war in humanity and Yoshida cutting her arm off, thus leading to her current state of affairs.

Asa's role in the coming chapters

Asa and Denji in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

There is a very good chance that Asa, along with Fami, will be the ones in charge of rescuing Denji, as Chainsaw Man chapter 157 has teased. Furthermore, it seems that this will be the moment when Asa discovers that Denji is the Chainsaw Devil, which will be a fundamental scene for the fandom as a whole.

Asa and Denji are instrumental in the events of the upcoming apocalypse, especially now that there is no certainty of what has happened to Nayuta in recent chapters of the manga. Therefore, there is a very good chance that the new chapters will establish a new status quo for these two characters.

There is also the fact of how Denji and Asa will react to the element of the ensuing apocalypse, although there is also a big chance of them ignoring this situation to focus on what they want. Denji wants to save Nayuta, although it will be interesting to see what Asa wants.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 saw the return of Asa Mitaka in the story and revealed that she was still missing an arm. For those who don't know, she lost her arm during her battle with Hirofumi Yoshida in chapter 145 of the manga.

Related articles

Chainsaw Man chapter 156: Who appears at the end? The mysterious identity, explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 157: Yoru and Fami come to Denji's rescue as Asa blows their cover

Chainsaw Man: Why is Hirofumi Yoshida working with Public Safety in Part 2? Explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 proves Yoshida is being used by Public Safety