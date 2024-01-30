Chainsaw Man chapter 154: Nayuta sacrifices herself for Denji as Barem holds her hostage

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 was officially released on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Denji and Nayuta’s struggles against the present mob of civilians. While Fumiko Mifune is also present, fans see the controversial character show her true colors by the final pages of this latest release for the series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 also sees Barem Bridge return, forcing Nayuta into a sticky situation with his actions in this latest release. While the issue isn’t quite as action-packed as fans were hoping for, it’s nevertheless a momentous and memorable installment for the series which sets up major developments in the weeks to come.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 sees Fumiko Mifune turn tail and run despite her alleged love for Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 154: Fair-weather friends and all-weather enemies

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 begins where the previous issue ended, with Nayuta's controlled human attacking other bystanders. Denji calls out to her, likely to get her to stop, but he’s cut short as she gains control of two more bystanders and forces them to fight. The others are unaware of what’s going on, calling for backup from some sort of militant group.

Nayuta then asks Fumiko Mifune for help, saying she can only send out three chains at once. However, Mifune says the situation is hopeless and decides to leave. Nayuta questions this since she was a Chainsaw Man fan, or more specifically a Denji fan, but Mifune responds that as a public servant, risking her life to save Chainsaw Man falls outside her job responsibilities.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 sees her remind Nayuta that even Denji will be in trouble if his heart is snatched, telling her to do her best to protect him by himself as a result. Nayuta begs her for help here, reminding her that their family just died in a fire and questioning if she feels bad for them. However, Mifune responds by saying their family was actually just some pets, shocking Nayuta as she disappears behind the crowd.

The lone self-proclaimed Denji fan seemingly abandons her hero in Chainsaw Man chapter 154

Meanwhile, the civilians restricted the bystanders Nayuta was controlling, realizing that a Devil must be nearby as a result of this erratic and sudden behavior. Nayuta makes herself as scarce as possible as this happens, but Barem Bridge has crawled over to her and identifies her as the Devil. He even tells everyone she put him in the state he’s in, asking them to kill her.

Initially, Chainsaw Man chapter 154 sees the civilians doubt this due to Nayuta being just a kid. However, the woman Nayuta was controlling initially breaks free of her restraints after getting her free will back. She then looks at Nayuta and reveals to everyone else that she called Chainsaw Man her family.

The others say she’s dangerous if that’s the case, while even more argue that she’s nevertheless still a child. Someone else says that they heard kids who are Chainsaw Man believers are sprouting chainsaws from their heads and killing their parents, but can’t remember where they heard it from.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 sees Nayuta take advantage of the mob’s distraction, controlling the bystander mentioned above and having them pick up Denji and run away with him. Denji weakly calls out Nayuta’s name as this happens, prompting her to respond (through the civilian she’s controlling) by joking about how Denji thinking he didn’t need her was a big mistake.

Denji silently allows himself to be carried after this, as perspective shifts back to Nayuta. She comments on how since she’s finally alone, she can kill all the humans she wants now without anyone to get mad at her. As she forces civilians she’s controlling to fight, she comments on how she doesn’t get a battle high like Denji, saying video games are more fun than killing.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 also sees her say she could never be Chainsaw Man, as the other civilians begin fatally attacking those Nayuta is controlling. They then go after her, grazing her shoulder as she dodges a would-be fatal attack. Nayuta pleads with the crowd for them to stop, reminding them that she truly is just a kid. However, the chapter ends with them blankly staring back at her as Barem pulls out a gun and holds Nayuta hostage with it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 154 is an exciting and advancing installment for the series, seemingly setting up Nayuta and Denji’s temporary split for now. While the former will likely be taken hostage by the Chainsaw Man Church and Barem, it’s unclear exactly what Denji will do in the coming months of the series.

The issue also does a great job of seemingly concluding Fumiko Mifune’s major contributions to the series, solidifying her as an intriguing but ultimately useless character. While author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto obviously wrote her this way with some intent, whatever payoff is coming to her inclusion is unclear at this point in the story.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.