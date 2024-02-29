Chainsaw Man: Why is Hirofumi Yoshida working with Public Safety in Part 2? Explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 came out this week and it had a lot of interesting elements in it. They included Denji's legs getting amputated, his conversation with Pochita, and the cliffhanger on the final page. This has led people to believe that either Asa or Reze will appear to save the protagonist. However, perhaps one of the most interesting moments was Hirofumi Yoshida talking with Denji, which led to the fandom having discussions about the former's role in the story.

Yoshida is a character whose appearances in the Chainsaw Man manga have constantly made his perception in the fandom change every time he is on the page. That is because a lot of people are unsure of what his true intentions are and that is also, in a way, connected to the way he joined Public Safety, which goes back to Makima and her influence.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for this series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Hirofumi Yoshida works for Public Safety in the Chainsaw Man series

A lot of fans in chapter 156 had strong reactions regarding Yoshida's conversation with Denji. Several other fans have the notion that he wants the protagonist to suffer, although that could be very different from reality. This is especially so, considering that he was never a part of Public Safety from the beginning. This, in turn, is something that has fans struggling to understand where his loyalty lies.

Yoshida was introduced in the first part of the manga and initially worked as a Private Devil Hunter. He was hired by Makima for Public Safety when Denji's identity was revealed to the world, turning him into a target. He joined the likes of Kusakabe and Tamaoki to protect Denji, which led to him fighting with the likes of Quanxi, Santa Claus, and the American Thugs.

Yoshida didn't feature a lot in the first part after that arc and that led to a lot of fans and readers forgetting about him for a large portion of the manga. However, he made a massive comeback in the second part, keeping tabs on Denji and being very upfront about the protagonist not being allowed to turn into his Devil form. This led to the conflict of this new storyline.

Yoshida in the story moving forward

Yoshida fighting Asa in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It is very complicated to see what Yoshida will do in the next few chapters, especially if either Asa or Reze could attack the facility where Denji is. However, his conversation with Denji seems to suggest that Yoshida is simply doing his work. It also suggests that he isn't doing it out of spite for the protagonist or selfish reasons, at least based on what has been established in the story.

As of this writing in Chainsaw Man, the only ally that Denji and Nayuta have at the moment is Asa, who is powerful but is just one person. Therefore, it could be powerful that Yoshida could eventually become an ally to Denji if he decides to support him, although that also seems complicated at the moment.

Final thoughts

Hirofumi Yoshida was originally a Private Devil Hunter in the first part of Chainsaw Man but was hired by Makima for Public Safety once Denji's identity was revealed. He stayed with Public Safety and became a bigger player in the second part, keeping tabs on Denji.

