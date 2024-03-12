Chainsaw Man chapter 158: Guillotine Devil introduced as Fami and Asa free Kobeni's brother and others

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 was officially released on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Famine Devil Fami and Asa Mitaka’s attempt to rescue the titular hero. Likewise, fans find themselves thrown right back into the mess which Asa’s latest horribly timed fall has alerted the Public Safety security guards to her and Fami’s position.

Thankfully, the opening pages of Chainsaw Man chapter 158 see the pair get some key help from an unexpected and truly hilarious ally. This also leads to the pair discovering several Chainsaw Man Church members, including fan-favorite Nobana Higashiyama who is the younger brother of Kobeni Higashiyama.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 sees Fami and Asa get some unwanted allies

Chainsaw Man chapter 158: Gothic guillotine

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 picked up immediately where the previous installment left off, seeing Asa in disbelief that she tripped as the Public Safety security guards prepared to fire at her and Fami. However, Fami dropped the idol she was holding just as the shooting started, resulting in the guards emptying their clips into the Guillotine Devil.

The Guillotine Devil takes the form of a typical guillotine, except being made with the body of a giant crow-like figure rather than wood. What appears to be a bird-like skeleton also hangs in the center of the Devil’s body, behind the guillotine blade. Fami commands the Guillotine Devil to slaughter them, to which it excitedly squawks “gyohnee” before obliging.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 sees the Guillotine Devil, whom Fami affectionately calls Guilly, begin attacking by chopping up the security guards’ weapons and their clothes to the point where both are unusable. They attempt to surrender and beg for their lives, but Fami simply restates her command to Guilly.

Asa, in utter disbelief, asks Fami why she didn’t use Guilly in the first place, to which she responds that the Devils she summons can’t use their full strength, and that her power has its own restrictions. She refuses to elaborate on these restrictions as the two are charged by a guard Guilly has not yet killed.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 sees Asa intercept the guard and parry his blow, prompting War Devil Yoru to take over their shared body and counterattack. Yoru compliments Asa’s skills, to which she says it’s all the fighting she’s been doing lately. The guard begs for his life, which Yoru promises to give him if he licks her shoes while Guilly screams “gyohnee.”

As this happens, a nearby door opens, garnering the attention of Guilly, the girls, and all of the security guards who haven’t been killed yet. One of the guards realizes the girls must be here to break “them” out, revealing Haruka Iseumi, Nobana Higashiyama, and Seigi Akoku. Guilly and Nobana scream at each other until Fami tells Guilly to be quiet.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158: Break out or break in?

Kobeni Higashiyama's brother Nobana returns in Chainsaw Man chapter 158

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 sees Iseumi seemingly be thankful that Fami came to break them out before telling Nobana and Akoku to get behind him. He then tells Fami to leave them alone and go away, to which she says okay as he continues shouting about how she ruined every aspect of their lives and made them most-wanted terrorists.

He adds that he made up his mind and is done following orders, using his new freedom to first expel both Asa and Fami from the Devil Hunter Club immediately. Fami is unperturbed by this, while Asa comments that they didn’t come here to break them out, but to look for Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 sees Iseumi intrigued by this, to the point where his whole attitude changes. However, Asa tells him that he’s on his own from here and can do whatever he wants like he said, before telling Fami they should get moving again. The chapter hilariously ends with the trio following them as Iseumi fawns over the idea of meeting Chainsaw Man. The series also excitingly confirms that it will not be on break next week.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 158 is an incredibly exciting entry into the series, which sets up some potentially hilarious payoffs as Asa and Fami’s rescue mission continues. These potential payoffs will undoubtedly center around Iseumi and the others, who are in way over their heads given what fans currently know about them.

That being said, the theory of Seigi Akoku being the Fire Devil could be proven true in the coming weeks as the breakout mission progresses and the group gets in more and more danger. Likewise, it could be revealed that Fami is actually trying to kill Chainsaw Man, and thus will have to fight Asa once they actually get to the titular hero’s location.

