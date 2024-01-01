Chainsaw Man might have already revealed the true identity of the Fire Devil 

The ongoing part 2 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga has been nothing short of phenomenal so far, replete with shocking twists and revelations throughout the story that has kept fans hooked to every chapter. As such, there has been no shortage of fan theories that frequently prove to be spot on.

That said, a recent fan theory going viral on social media suggests the true identity of the Fire Devil. While this theory isn't really backed by any conclusive proof, it wouldn't prove to be as far-fetched when looking back at the the possible clues left in the overarching story.

Chainsaw Man: Popular theory suggests the true identity of the Fire Devil

So far in the story, there haven't been many clues about the true identity of the Fire Devil, who serves as the Devil that embodies fear and the unseen true antagonist of the Justice Devil arc of the Chainsaw Man manga.

The Fire Devil has been shown to usually form contracts with those people who see their actions as justifiable, regardless of the actual morality of their actions. What's interesting about the Fire Devil is the fact that they do not ask for a price in exchange for their contract.

They have been shown to grant the person they have formed a contract with, the ability to transform into whatever they desire. Thereby, all the Churchgoers who were seen transforming into Chainsaw Man, were revealed to have formed a contract with the Fire Devil.

However, the Fire Devil was apparently forming contracts with others under the guise of the Justice Devil. As such, all the people who formed contracts with the Fire Devil, including the class president, some members of the Chainsaw Man church, and Yuko, were all under the impression that they were entering into contracts with the Justice Devil.

While the actual identity of the Fire Devil continues to remain a mystery, there have been several clues here and there that suggest their true identity, including Yuko telling Asa Mitaka that the "Justice Devil" was present at their school.

A recent fan theory on social media seems to suggest that the real identity of the Fire Devil is none other than Seigi Akoku. While there have been no noticable hints pointing towards him as a Devil, the theory explicitly states that it was actually revealed by Tatsuki Fujimoto long ago.

So far in the Chainsaw Man manga, Seigi Akoku has been nothing more than a minor character in the story, who appeared briefly in a couple of arcs. According to the theory, since Yuko had identified the Justice Devil (Fire Devil) as a part of their school, it could mean that they are both human-like and students.

On the other hand, Akoku made his first appearance in the same arc as Yuko and served as a member of the school's Devil Hunter Club. Furthermore, the theory states that in Japanese, Akoku's first name, "Seigi", can be read as "Justice." While it may be nothing more than a simple coincidece, there is a possibility that Fujimoto had added this detail with a clear purpose in mind.

Additionally, Akoku bears a striking resemblance to Agni (also pronounced as Aguni), who was the main protagonist of Fujimoto's previous manga, Fire Punch. Interestingly, the word "Akoku" can also be read as "Aguni" in Japanese. Lastly, the most integral part of the theory is the fact that in the Fire Punch manga, Agni is always aflame due a terrible curse that lit his entire village on fire.

Considering the fact that not only Seigi Akoku's literal name alludes to the fact that he might be the Fire Devil, but also the fact that he bears a close resemblance to Agni from Fire Punch in more than one ways, it may be enough proof to conclude that he actually might be the Fire/Justice Devil, or at the very least, a contractee of the said Devil.

At the end of the day, this is nothing more than a simple theory that points out several coincidences and takes into account the mangaka's past work as well. As such, the Fire Devil's true identity remains unknown so far and would certainly make for a shocking twist if Akoku indeed turns out to be their real identity in the Chainsaw Man manga.