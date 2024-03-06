Chainsaw Man chapter 157: Fami is about to summon a powerful ally (& it’s not Barem)

With the official release of Chainsaw Man chapter 157 earlier this week, fans finally got their answer on exactly who had come to rescue Denji, which was a hot-button topic before release.

Thankfully, chapter 157 did indeed confirm that Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru had arrived to save him, as had Famine Devil Fami in an effort to aid them.

Likewise, the trio entered the Tokyo Devil Detention Center with relative ease in Chainsaw Man chapter 157, thanks to a clever plan centered around Asa’s powers and her naive perceptions.

However, on entering the facility, the tricks they used to get inside wouldn’t work anymore, meaning any enemies would have to be directly engaged from that point on.

Flash forward to the final moments of Chainsaw Man chapter 157, and Asa hilariously trips and falls in front of some guards, continuing her streak of doing so at the worst time possible.

Fami immediately sprung into action, seemingly preparing to summon a powerful Devil ally in the process. While this is likely someone fans have met before, it’s unlikely to be her confidant Barem Bridge or anyone else from the Chainsaw Man Church’s ranks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 sets up the return of a previously introduced Primal Devil

Expand Tweet

In the final scenes of Chainsaw Man chapter 157, fans saw Fami holding what appeared to be a totem- or idol-like statue, which was just barely bigger than the size of her hand.

She was also holding it directly in between Asa Mitaka and the Public Safety guards, who had just discovered them, suggesting it to be a defensive/protective move.

While of a very different coloration, fans have seen Fami use a similar object in a summoning-like ritual for a Primal Devil.

At the end of the Falling Devil arc, fans saw Fami force the titular antagonist to transform into an object of very similar proportions.

Essentially the only difference is the coloration, with the Falling Devil’s idol being of a very light color and the latest idol to appear being of a dark color.

It’s very possible that the idol that appears in Chainsaw Man chapter 157 is the Falling Devil’s but takes on a different appearance when it’s in a pre-summoned state as opposed to after being summoned.

It’s also possible that Fami is summoning another form of the Falling Devil, such as its true form. That's especially likely, considering that the Falling Devil’s previous appearance was made up of the corpses of its victims.

Expand Tweet

It’s also possible, and even likely, that Fami is summoning another Primal Devil, which she has in her control.

Much like how Makima confirmed that the Chainsaw Devil had its own followers in part 1, it’s entirely reasonable to assume that the Horsemen Devils also have their own followers.

Likewise, Fami is almost certainly preparing to summon one of her followers at a Primal Devil level or more.

It's, however, almost certain that Barem Bridge is not whom Fami is preparing to summon in Chainsaw Man chapter 157.

That's due to the fact that most of the Chainsaw Man Church’s upper leadership has already been captured, and Fami is resultantly unlikely to risk any more of her allies unnecessarily.

As a result, the most likely answer seems to be that Fami is either preparing to summon the Falling Devil or another Primal Devil follower of hers.

In either scenario, this new ally is guaranteed to prove a powerful one and will likely give Asa and Fami the edge they need to achieve their mission of freeing Denji.

Related links

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 highlights

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 official release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 157's Aki Hayakawa parallel puts Asa Mitaka's fate in jeopardy