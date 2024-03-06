Chainsaw Man chapter 158: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 is set to release on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGAPlus website. With Asa and Fami’s plan to rescue Denji having gone immediately wrong, it seems the pair may be in need of some rescuing themselves heading into the next release.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 158 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 158, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, March 13, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 158

War Devil Yoru is closer than ever to her ultimate goal heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 158 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 began with Asa Mitaka and Famine Devil Fami being revealed to be Denji’s rescuers. The two briefly discussed their plan, as well as reaffirmed that defeating this version of Chainsaw Man will save the Chainsaw Man Asa is in love with. Fami confirmed this one more time, while Asa swore to save Chainsaw Man as they approached the Tokyo Devil Detention Center’s entrance.

The security system was activated as they approached, revealing some unique looking turrets pointed at the pair. However, they didn’t fire due to Fami having Asa sign a contract which gave her ownership of the weapons system in exchange for her savings. Since Asa perceived the turrets as hers, she was able to command them to fire on the building instead. This successfully created a way inside for the pair.

As they progressed and were recognized, Public Safety agents within the building began arming themselves and preparing to take the two out. Fami emphasized that Asa would need to directly engage enemies from here on out, since Fami was their trump card. Shortly thereafter, Asa tripped and fell in front of some guards, getting their attention. The issue ended with Fami seemingly preparing to summon the Falling Devil via her totem as the guards approached them.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 158 (speculative)

Yoshida and Yoru are likely to get their rematch in Chainsaw Man chapter 158 (Image via Shueisha)

With Asa and Fami now inside the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, Chainsaw Man chapter 158 should begin by showing the pair dealing with the guards currently in front of them. This will likely be done via Fami summoning the Falling Devil or another Devil, given her holding a totem similar to the one the Falling Devil transformed into at the conclusion of her last appearance.

Should Fami actually be summoning a Devil, Chainsaw Man chapter 158 will likely see the pair leave this Devil behind as they head deeper into the facility. They should eventually run into Public Safety Devil Hunters, potentially forcing the pair to split up in order to achieve all of their goals. In this scenario, fans can expect Asa and War Devil Yoru to finally get their rematch against Hirofumi Yoshida.

