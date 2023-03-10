Primal Fears: The most powerful Devils from Chainsaw Man, explained

The release of Chainsaw Man chapter 122 has caused the series’ entire fanbase to begin discussing the incredibly enigmatic Primal Fears Devils. With the show’s second part focusing on the Four Horsemen Devils thus far, fans are shocked to see the attention suddenly shifted to that of the Primal Fears Devils.

Furthermore, some fans assert that this is the first time Primal Fears Devils have been introduced in the Chainsaw Man manga series. In reality, this is far from the case; while the manga hasn’t necessarily put a focus on this variant of Devils up until now, it’s hardly the first time they’ve been introduced.

Devils representing the Primal Fears of humanity are some of the most powerful in all of Chainsaw Man

The Primal Fears Devils of Chainsaw Man are a variant incredibly powerful. In fact, based on what fans know and have seen, these seem to be as powerful as the Four Horsemen Devils at a minimum. There’s even an argument that the former are even more powerful than the latter.

Primal Devils are those who embody fears found naturally within the human psyche. They even have the ability to fright and intimidate normal Devils and Fiends with just their presence and aura. This also extends to those who were previously unaware of their existence, emphasizing just how inherent the fears they’re based on are.

Chainsaw Man manga’s initial introduction to Primal Fears Devils also makes an incredibly interesting and shocking stipulation, especially so in light of the latest issue. Allegedly, they have never been killed, and have thus never been resurrected to Earth or had their identities reset by reincarnating. Likewise, this allows them to amass immense power and knowledge.

Numa @NumaRaFP Yeeeeee!! New primal fear devil Yeeeeee!! New primal fear devil 👀 https://t.co/qqcDzj1rL0

Thus, the latest issue’s appearance of an alleged Primal Devil (according to Famine Devil Fami of the Four Horsemen Devils) is incredibly vexing to fans. While readers will likely receive an answer eventually, it’s currently unknown if the unnamed Primal Devil was slain in hell, appeared on Earth out of its own free will, or if it was summoned from Hell.

The only other Primal Fears Devil shown in Chainsaw Man prior to the latest issue was the Darkness Devil, introduced in the International Assassins Arc. Not much is known about its personality, history, or other aspects, but it is very clear that the Devil is an incredibly powerful one. It essentially came to a stalemate when fighting Control Devil Makima, emphasizing how they stand at or above the level of the Four Horsemen Devils.

Unfortunately, this is essentially all that’s known about the Primal Fears Devils as of this article’s writing. That being said, fans will undoubtedly begin to learn more about this almighty group of Devils as the current arc progresses. Hopefully, the first steps to this knowledge come in cchapter 123, where War Devil Yoru will likely be forced to confront the unnamed Primal Devil.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes