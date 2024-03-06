Chainsaw Man chapter 157 sends Asa Mitaka's fate in jeopardy over an unwanted parallel with Aki Hayakawa

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 157, the manga saw Asa Mitaka and the Famine Devil Fami arriving at the Tokyo Devil Detention Center to rescue Chainsaw Man.

The manga reminded fans how Asa's hand had been dismembered. With the development, Asa shared the same after as Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man Part 1.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 saw Asa Mitaka and Fami arriving at the detention center to rescue Chainsaw Man. The event saw Asa using the War Devil's powers seamlessly, without having to touch anything.

As they infiltrated further into the detention center, Fami asked Asa to be cautious, but Asa happened to trip over right after.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 sees Asa and Aki share major similarities

As fans would remember, the last time Asa appeared in the Chainsaw Man manga, Yoshida cut off her arm. Following that, Asa returned in Chainsaw Man chapter 157 as she arrived at the Tokyo Devil Detention Center to rescue Chainsaw Man from Public Safety.

Evidently, Asa's arm hadn't healed, as it still remained dismembered. While it was tragic, the illustration reminded fans of something worse. On seeing Asa without an arm, fans were reminded of Aki Hayakawa who had lost his arm during the fight against the Darkness Devil.

Fans reacting to the similarity between Aki and Asa (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

While Denji and Aki had their differences at the start, the two soon grew close to each other and formed a brotherly relationship. Unfortunately, Aki ended up as the Gun Devil Fiend and died at Denji's hands, so fans believed that seeing Asa could remind Denji of his past.

Fans were glad to see Asa again and how she had resemblances to fan-favorite character Aki Hayakawa. However, most fans weren't as happy. Chainsaw Man chapter 157 saw Yoru suspect Asa of getting cold feet.

If fans remember, Aki had also stated how he was getting cold feet from the thought of possibly losing Denji and Power in the fight against the Gun Devil. Soon after, he passed away in the manga.

Thus, fans feared that Asa Mitaka would share the same fate as the late Public Safety officer.

One fan even pointed out how Asa Mitaka had not just shown resemblances to Aki Hayakawa but also control Devil Makima and Blood Devil Fiend Power.

Back when Denji and Asa were trapped inside the aquarium, Asa acted similarly to Makima, as she told Denji that he did not need to think anything and only needed to follow her command.

As for Power, the manga saw Asa feeling confident about herself and expressing herself in a similar way to Power. That happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 116. The similarity was so evident that even Denji said that her way of speaking reminded him of an old friend (hinting at Power).

While Asa's behavior and resemblances might remind fans of a better time, the truth remains that none of the characters, i.e., Aki, Makima and Power survived. Hence, fans were left worried about Asa Mitaka's fate, as they reckon she would share a similar fate during her demise as well.

