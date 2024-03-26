Chainsaw Man chapter 160: Katana Man joins Asa and co as Nail Fiend's name is officially confirmed

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Chainsaw Man chapter 160 was officially released, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Asa Mitaka and co's standoff against Public Safety's Special Division 7. Fans expected this installment to be very fight-focused, considering the danger Asa's group now finds themselves in.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 160 took an unexpected turn, seeing Asa use her negotiation skills to gain two allies rather than fight two enemies. However, it is teased that a major threat is coming for the group in the near future, setting up a major fight that will likely coincide with the Denji Rescue arc's climax.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 sees Asa's group cement two key allies as the search for Denji continues

Chainsaw Man chapter 160: The enemy of my enemy…?

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 began with Katana Man, the Nail Fiend, and the unnamed Devil Hunter all staring smugly at Asa and co. War Devil Yoru, still in control of her and Asa’s body from the last issue, asked Famine Devil Fami if she could use "that" power, to which Fami remained silent. Asa, however, took this as confirmation that she cannot use "that" power right now.

Katana Man then claimed he knew Asa from her celebrity status as a Chainsaw Man Church member, even sharing that he is aware that her poem collection book goes on sale next month. Yoro relinquished control of their body to Asa here, revealing her to be blushing slightly while Nail Fiend asked Katana Man if he was a fan.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 saw him deny this in a flustered manner before claiming the world is a mess because of Chainsaw Man and "brats" like Asa and co worshiping him like a god. Katana Man then quoted his grandfather, stating that idiots and religion make the world worse. Nail Fiend then made a joke about waking him when Katana Man’s tirade was over, prompting Katana Man to get aggressive with him.

Katana Man is looking for a rematch against Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 160 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Nail Fiend then pointed out that he's the bad guy here since he's a former Yakuza member, to which the Katana Man claimed the Yakuza aren't bad and actually protect Japan from behind the scenes. Nail Fiend laughed at this before saying his joke bombed with the crowd, prompting the unnamed Devil Hunter to tell them to cut the talk and kill the children.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 saw Asa urge them to stop as they both assumed a fighting stance, asking Katana Man if he has beef with Chainsaw Man, which he confirmed. Asa then claimed they're here to fight Chainsaw Man, shocking both Katana Man and Haruka Iseumi. The latter then questioned Asa's claim out loud.

Asa promised to take Katana Man to Chainsaw Man if he wants to fight him, adding that they should form a truce for now. Katana Man was shown to be in disbelief about Chainsaw Man being in the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, prompting Asa to point out that he had no idea what he was guarding all this time.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160: Allies gained (for now)

Denji's enemies and allies are coming to rescue him in Chainsaw Man chapter 160 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 then saw Iseumi horrified at the idea of fighting Chainsaw Man, while the unnamed Devil Hunter told Katana Man and Nail Fiend to obey his orders. Katana Man then questioned these orders, asking if what he means is to defend his grandfather’s murderer by killing the children before him.

The Devil Hunter then warned Katana Man that if he disobeys, he will also forfeit the comeback his Yakuza syndicate was promised by Public Safety. The Devil Hunter adds that the Nail Fiend’s dream of freedom and opening business would remain just that if they disobeyed. He added that their best bet is to do as he says, and likewise kill Asa and co.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 then saw the Nail Fiend share that he's gotten sick of all the child-killing lately, calling it cartoonishly evil before asking Katana Man what he thinks. Katana Man then apologizes before elaborating that killing Chainsaw Man is the reason he's still alive, confirming his and Nail Fiend's betrayal.

The Devil Hunter then comments on how he never should have joined the Special Divison, as a panel showing his wife looking at him through the nearby door’s glass panel appears. Katana Man then tries to attack the Devil Hunter, but he runs away, saying there’s no way he would take them all on. However, he adds that while they go see Chainsaw Man, he will fetch someone with the power to kill all of them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 then sees Yoru take over her and Asa's body, asking if all Public Safety agents are this cowardly. Katana Man responds by demanding to be taken to Chainsaw Man if she wants to live, while Iseumi seemingly has a mental breakdown over the prospect of fighting Chainsaw Man when they meet him.

Yoru criticizes him for calling fighting stupid before revealing that the reason her heart is beating is to fight Chainsaw Man, mirroring Katana Man's earlier words. Likewise, the issue ends with Katana Man saying he would expect no less from "Chainsaw Man's woman" and comments on how she's stealing his lines.

The chapter also ends with confirmation that there will be no break week for the series, meaning chapter 161 will release on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160: In summation

While this was not quite the issue fans were expecting heading into this release week, Chainsaw Man chapter 160 does a fantastic job of furthering the Denji Rescue arc in an unpredictable way. Likewise, while the group now has a seemingly deadly opponent coming for them soon, their path to reaching Denji seems totally clear now.

However, the unnamed Devil Hunter's words of warning are something to consider for the near future, especially since Denji likely won't be in a fighting state given the experiments he has undergone. In any case, fans can expect the next issue to see the group reach Denji without any major opposition in their way.

