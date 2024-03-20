The latest Chainsaw Man backstory sets up Fire Devil's identity reveal in chapter 159

With the latest release of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, fans saw the latest Chainsaw Man backstory for its most recently introduced human character lightly touched upon. While the character in question has yet to be named, it is the same Public Safety Devil Hunter previously revealed as tasked with keeping watch over Denji.

Likewise, many fans are expecting this character to be named soon, hopefully with this latest Chainsaw Man backstory being expanded upon greatly in the process. Fans are specifically hoping to see this unnamed character’s backstory expanded on since it could lead to the reveal of the Fire Devil’s identity.

In fact, the latest Chainsaw Man backstory could not only lead to the reveal of the Fire Devil’s identity, but even see the two characters begin fighting in upcoming issues. While still speculative, this possibility is based on a well-known theory amongst fans regarding exactly who the Fire Devil could be.

Latest Chainsaw Man backstory sets up reveal of Seigi Akoku as Fire Devil’s identity or human host

How the backstory sets up the reveal, explained

In chapter 159, the latest Chainsaw Man backstory was introduced for the yet-named Public Safety Devil Hunter who first appeared by revealing he was tasked with watching over Denji. However, the most recent issue saw him abandon this post in favor of intercepting Asa Mitaka and co, revealing that his wife had been transformed into a Fakesaw Man in the process.

The Devil Hunter continued elaborating on this, questioning why this happened and clearly looking for someone or something to blame or take revenge on for his wife’s fate. Likewise, he directs this ire towards the Chainsaw Man Church members present, given their role in the appearances of the Fakesaw Men and how widespread they are.

However, the latest Chainsaw Man backstory proves that this Devil Hunter’s real beef is with the Fire Devil, whoever they are. Coincidentally, one popular fan theory on the Fire Devi’s true identity is that it’s none other than Chainsaw Man Church member Seigi Akoku, who also happens to be just across the room from this unnamed Devil Hunter.

Likewise, many fans are theorizing that Seigi will reveal himself as the Fire Devil here, setting up a fight for him against this unnamed Devil Hunter. Further supporting the theory is that Asa Mitaka and Famine Devil Fami are outnumbered three to two with the disappearance of Guillotine Devil Guilly. Revealing Seigi as the Fire Devil would simultaneously start a high-stakes fight, confirm a long-standing fan theory, and give the former pair some help.

Such an approach to this latest Chainsaw Man backstory also fits in with Fujimoto’s modus operandi as it pertains to his narrative approach to his flagship manga series. Likewise, it’s not unrealistic to assert that such a development could begin unfolding in the series’ near future and corresponding releases.

However, this is all still speculative as of this article’s writing, especially given that the theory on Seigi being the Fire Devil is just that, a theory. While there is significant evidence for it both within the confines of the Chainsaw Man manga and pulling from Fujimoto’s larger body of work, fans will just have to wait and see if it comes true.

