Chainsaw Man chapter 160: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 is set to release on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGAPlus website. With Asa Mitaka and co set to begin fighting Special Division and the Devil Hunter tasked with watching over Denji, it seems they’re closer than ever to their goal of freeing him.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 160 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 160, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 will see Asa face her deadliest foes yet in order to rescue Denji (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 160

Famine Devil Fami is likely to summon a new Devil ally in Chainsaw Man chapter 160 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 recap

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 began with Haruka Iseumi telling Nobana Higashiyama and Seigi Akoku that they don’t have to follow him. Seigi said he had nowhere else to go, while Nobana said he was just looking for an exit. He then happened upon a door which he thought was an exit, but was revealed to be a room where the Fakesaw Men whom the Fire Devil transformed were being kept.

This prompted the appearance of the Devil Hunter tasked with watching over Denji, who began ranting about the unfairness of the transformations and questioning why his wife transformed. He added that he had never done anything wrong in his life, prompting Asa to ask if he not even once did something questionable. He then revealed he once had an affair and cheated on his wife, prompting War Devil Yoru to take over Asa’s body and kick Famine Devil Fami.

It was revealed she did this to stop her from being attacked by Katana Man, who burst through a nearby wall immediately after. This was followed up by an attack from the Nail Fiend, prompting Yoru to kick Fami to safety once more. Fami called for Guillotine Devil Guilly here, but it was revealed he had reverted to his totem-like state for some reason. The episode ended with Yoru facing off against Katana Man and the Nail Fiend, seemingly preparing to fight both at once.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 should open up with a focus on Yoru and Fami, who are now set to fight the Nail Fiend and Katana Man. It’s also possible that they’ll find themselves totally outmatched should the present and yet-named Public Safety Devil Hunter also join in the fight.

However, this could be the set up to chapter 160 confirming a long-standing fan theory of Seigi Akoku being the Fire Devil. If Seigi is indeed the Fire Devil, it’s likely that he’ll use his powers here in an effort to aid Fami given her role as the true leader of the Chainsaw Man Church. This would also thematically make sense given that the Fire Devil is to blame for the Fakesaw Men’s transformations, including that of the unnamed Devil Hunter’s wife.

Related links

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 highlights

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 highlights

Chainsaw Man chapter 158: Who is the Guillotine Devil? Explored

Chainsaw Man could be setting up Falling Devil's return in chapter 158