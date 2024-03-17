Chainsaw Man chapter 158 has recently come out and didn't have a lot of major plot points beyond Asa and Fami releasing Kobeni's brother, although the introduction of the Guillotine Devil has been the biggest highlight of the chapter. However, perhaps an interesting element of the chapter was the fact that Fami mentioned that she has peculiar deals with her Devils, which is why they don't show up at the top of their strength.

While this could explain the degree of power that the Guillotine Devil showed in Chainsaw Man chapter 158, it also serves as a way to suggest that the Falling Devil could show up in the near future. This is because the comment made by Fami has revealed that the Falling Devil wasn't at full strength when she first showed up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

A recent comment by Fami in Chainsaw Man chapter 158 suggests that the Falling Devil could come back in the near future

In Chainsaw Man chapter 158, Fami summoned the Guillotine Devil and it made a very strong first impression in the fandom, although it was her comment afterward that was probably even more important. She tells Asa that the Devils she summons are not very strong and they have special restrictions, which is why she always tries not to call them very often.

It was eventually revealed a few chapters ago that Fami was the one who summoned the Falling Devil and now this theory proves that she wasn't fighting at full strength at that point in the manga. And now that Fami has confirmed that her Devils are not fighting at the top of their powers and abilities, some fans have theorized that the Falling Devil could come back eventually to fight at full strength.

There is a very good chance this could happen because the Falling Devil proved to be a major threat when she first showed up and now Fami and Asa will need any help they can get to rescue Denji. Furthermore, even if they succeed in rescuing him without that particular Devil, it is also very likely that she might make an appearance in further chaotic scenarios.

What could happen in the coming chapters?

A manga image of Fami (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 158 didn't move the story heavily and didn't make any significant revelations beyond Fami's comments about her abilities and the introduction of the Guillotine Devil. However, there is a very good chance that the next chapter could be pivotal in the rescue of Denji, although Tatsuki Fujimoto is known for throwing curve balls at the audience.

While Public Safety seems to be the last thing standing between Asa, Fami, and Denji, there is also a chance that another threat could show up. There is also the element of Hirofumi Yoshida, who has been a thorn in Denji and Asa's side throughout the vast majority of the second part of the series, so there is a chance he could fight the latter in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

Chapter 158 revealed that Fami's Devils are not that powerful and she has some significant restrictions with them. This has led some fans to assume that she could summon the Falling Devil in the coming chapters because her full strength has not been shown thus far.

