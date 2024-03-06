Chainsaw Man chapter 158: What to expect

Following the confirmation of no break week for the series following chapter 157, fans of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga became desperate for Chainsaw Man chapter 158 info. This is somewhat understandable, as the series is set to dive into the insane and over-the-top action it’s known for following Asa Mitaka and Famine Devil Fami being spotted by some Public Safety guards.

Likewise, fans are scouring every corner of the internet for any and all spoilers they can find for Chainsaw Man chapter 158. Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers aren’t yet available as of this article’s writing. Moreover, they’re unlikely to be released prior to the issue’s release given the series’ digital publication nature and how leak-proof such a process is inherently.

Thankfully, there are a few key aspects of and events within Chainsaw Man chapter 158 that fans can count on being present even without the help of spoilers and leaks. One such event is that Famine Devil Fami seems set to summon a powerful ally, given her appearance in the final panel of chapter 157.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 likely to open with the reappearance of the Falling Devil, debut of a new Primal Devil

Expand Tweet

Given Fami’s holding of an idol-like figure in chapter 157’s final moments, Chainsaw Man chapter 158 should open up with her summoning a powerful ally to fight for her and Asa. This will most likely be another Primal Devil in her employ, possibly being the return of the Falling Devil following the Falling Devil arc.

Regardless of exactly who this Primal Devil is, fans will likely see them summoned and begin fighting the guards as Asa and Fami escape. If it’s a brand new Primal Devil, fans can expect to spend a brief bit of time on this fight to learn what the Primal Devil’s true identity and powers are before catching back up with Asa and Fami.

If it’s the Falling Devil, Chainsaw Man chapter 158 will likely keep its focus on Asa and Fami as they escape and presumably head deeper into the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. The two will likely continue to progress until they run into Hirofumi Yoshida, who should focus on Fami despite Asa and Yoru wanting their rematch. This will in turn set up Asa and Yoru to take on the Devil Hunter tasked with keeping an eye on Denji in order to save him.

Expand Tweet

Before that, however, the issue should focus on Fami and Yoshida as Asa runs away, with the two discussing the events that led them to this point before beginning their fight. This should also give fans some extra exposition on the exact nature of their relationship, which has been teased throughout part 2 but never fully elaborated on.

This will likely lead into the start of their fight, which will make up a majority of the remaining time in Chainsaw Man chapter 158. Fans will likely see Fami start to use her actual combat powers here, giving fans an idea of how capable she is as a fighter. The chapter should then end with a focus on Asa, seeing her arrive at Denji’s room in its final panel.

Related links

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 highlights

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 official release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 157: Fami is about to summon a powerful ally (& it’s not Barem)